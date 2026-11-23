MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), represented by the Department of Private Associations and Institutions, in collaboration with the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI), organized the National Forum for Associations and Private Institutions on Monday. The event was attended by HE Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, along with representatives of associations and private institutions in the country, academics, and specialists.

MSDF organized the forum as part of its efforts to strengthen the role of associations and private institutions in social development, enhance their institutional frameworks, and expand partnerships with academic and research institutions, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030).

Director of the Department of Private Associations and Institutions at MSDF Abdullah Mohammed Al Hajri said the forum reflects the Ministry's commitment to empowering associations and private institutions as key partners in social development. He underscored the significance of building strategic partnerships with academic and research institutions to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and actual societal needs.

Al Hajri noted that cooperation with DI serves as a model for integrating institutional work with academic expertise. Through this partnership, MSDF aims to equip associations and private institutions with modern scientific tools for planning, management, and social impact assessment, thereby raising their operational efficiency and ensuring the sustainability of their programs and initiatives.

He added that MSDF plans to draw on the insights and proposals shared by participants to foster a more supportive environment for associations and private institutions. The forum's program included addresses highlighting the role of associations and private institutions in serving society and promoting community engagement, while emphasizing partnerships among government entities, academic institutions, and civil society organizations. A specialized panel discussion examined the current landscape of associations and private institutions in Qatar, addressing key challenges, operational development opportunities, and recommendations to boost performance efficiency.

The forum also featured the initiative titled "I Participate Through My Profession", which encourages professionals and specialists to apply their expertise to community-driven projects. It also examined the role of "professional clinics", platforms offering specialized support, guidance, and consultation, to create practical channels for channeling scientific and applied expertise toward societal challenges.

Hosting the forum reaffirms MSDF's commitment to empowering civil society organizations and building effective partnerships with academic and research bodies. These efforts help build a cohesive and sustainable society with integrated roles to advance development and social well-being in Qatar.

As a national platform for exchanging expertise and experience, the forum aims to explore ways to improve the environment supporting associations and private institutions and is expected to produce insights and developmental recommendations to advance the sector.