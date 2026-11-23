MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi held high-level talks in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in the energy sector.

HE Al Kaabi held separate meetings with Their Excellences Prime Minister Han Seong-sook; Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources, Jung-Kwan Kim; and Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment, Kim Sung-whan.

HE Al Kaabi also met with CEO of Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), Hong Eui-rak, with talks focusing on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand QatarEnergy-KOGAS trade relations.