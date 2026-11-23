MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Ministry of Defence said that it mourns a member of the Qatar Amiri Naval Forces, the martyr Corporal Ammar Yasser Arafat Mohammed, who was martyred while performing his military duty today, Monday, 23 November 2026.

The Ministry of Defence extended its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family and relatives of the martyr, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His vast mercy upon him, grant him a place in His spacious Paradise, and grant his family and loved ones patience and solace.