(MENAFN- NewsVoir) With spectacular theme parks, elaborate theatrical productions, internationally acclaimed resorts and a growing reputation for hosting global events, Vinpearl and VinWonders are giving travelers compelling new reasons to put Vietnam at the top of their Asian travel wish list.

Vinpearl and VinWonders are redefining Vietnam's tourism with world-class theme parks, internationally acclaimed resorts, spectacular entertainment experiences, and global events

As the sun sets over Vietnam's Nha Trang Bay, an imposing fairytale castle on Hon Tre Island comes alive. Dragons emerge against a backdrop of dazzling lights, elaborate costumes fill the stage, and music, fire effects and sophisticated 3D projection mapping transport audiences into an imaginary kingdom.

It is a spectacle one might expect to encounter at Disneyland or one of the world's celebrated entertainment destinations. Yet this is Vietnam, and the production is entirely homegrown.

For nearly 500 international journalists, content creators and guests attending the V-Creator All Star Summit 2026, hosted by VinFast from November 15 to 19, the experience offered an unexpected discovery beyond the conference agenda: an increasingly sophisticated Vietnam, where luxury hospitality, ambitious entertainment and international events converge.

“I've never seen an island like this. Absolutely beautiful, very well designed, well maintained, and with incredible shows like the Tata Show,” said Daisy Anwar of CNN Indonesia.

Behind this experience are Vinpearl and VinWonders, two Vietnamese brands within the Vingroup ecosystem that are helping reshape Southeast Asia's tourism landscape.

Southeast Asia's answer to Disneyland?

There is something unmistakably Disney-like about VinWonders Nha Trang. But its appeal extends well beyond fairytale architecture and spectacular performances.

Set against the mountainous landscape and tropical waters of Hon Tre Island, the park encompasses six themed zones, bringing together high-adrenaline attractions, botanical gardens, aquatic experiences and immersive entertainment.

An 880-meter zipline takes adventurous visitors soaring above the island, while a 1,865-meter alpine coaster winds through its mountainous terrain. A 120-meter observation wheel offers sweeping views of Nha Trang Bay, complementing an extensive collection of water attractions and rides.

The undisputed evening highlight is the Tata Show, an ambitious multimedia production featuring some 150 Vietnamese and international performers. Combining live theatrical storytelling with projection mapping, elaborate choreography, lighting and special effects, the show creates an original fantasy universe rather than relying on established international entertainment franchises.

“I love the production, the story, and the props. Even the big dragon over there! The costumes are great and I want to come back and watch again,” said Stanishi, a V-Creator participant from the Philippines.

If Disney established the global benchmark for immersive family entertainment, VinWonders offers a compelling Southeast Asian interpretation, distinguished by its tropical setting, original creative productions and integration with luxury island hospitality.

It is a destination that deserves consideration alongside Asia's leading theme parks.

An extraordinary entertainment journey across Vietnam

What makes VinWonders particularly remarkable is that Nha Trang represents just one chapter in a much larger story.

On Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam's largest theme park stretches across 50 hectares, with more than 100 attractions inspired by ancient civilizations, mythology and legendary tales. Its highlights include exhilarating roller coasters, the monumental turtle-shaped Sea Shell aquarium and Once, a theatrical spectacle combining digital technology with live performances.

Nearby, the 500-hectare Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc offers encounters with giraffes, zebras, lions, rhinoceroses and other wildlife through guided journeys across expansive habitats. The experience combines adventure with opportunities to learn about biodiversity and wildlife conservation.

At VinWonders Nam Hoi An, entertainment takes on a more cultural dimension. Its pioneering River Safari allows visitors to explore wildlife habitats by boat, while the Island of Folk Culture introduces travelers to Vietnam's architectural heritage, traditional craftsmanship and performing arts.

Even in the capital region, VinWonders is redefining urban leisure. At Ocean City near Hanoi, Wave Park and Water Park bring beach-inspired experiences to a metropolitan setting, while Grand World features Venetian-style canals, gondola rides, European-inspired streetscapes and Korean-themed shopping and dining districts.

Together, these destinations offer an exceptional breadth of experiences, from tropical adventures and wildlife encounters to cultural discovery and contemporary urban entertainment.

Vinpearl: A Vietnamese name at the summit of global hospitality

If VinWonders delivers excitement, Vinpearl offers the luxury of slowing down.

On Hon Tre Island, beachfront resorts, private villas, landscaped gardens, expansive pools, championship golf and wellness facilities create a setting where entire days can unfold without guests ever needing to leave the island.

A sea-crossing cable car provides sweeping views of the bay, while Vinpearl Harbour extends the experience with waterfront dining, shopping and evening entertainment. The appeal lies not simply in the scale of the destination, but in its ability to combine convenience, privacy and variety with the warmth of Vietnamese hospitality.

In 2026, international brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance named Vinpearl the world's strongest hotel brand, awarding it a Brand Strength Index score of 95.4 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating. Its brand value rose 86 percent to USD 381 million.

The achievement followed its recognition in 2025 as Southeast Asia's strongest brand across all industries.

Vinpearl Resort & Spa Nha Trang Bay has also earned international recognition from World Travel Awards as Vietnam's Leading Beach Resort, reinforcing the destination's growing hospitality credentials.

For a homegrown Vietnamese hospitality brand, these distinctions signal a remarkable rise within an industry traditionally dominated by established international names.

From global music stars to international thought leaders

Vinpearl Nha Trang's reputation extends far beyond conventional resort tourism. In July 2023, the island welcomed American pop sensation Charlie Puth and seven prominent Vietnamese artists for the inaugural 8Wonder international music festival, attracting more than 8,000 spectators. The festival subsequently expanded to Phu Quoc, where Grammy-winning band Maroon 5 headlined its winter edition.

The success of 8 Wonder demonstrated Vinpearl's ability to transform its resorts into international entertainment destinations, bringing together luxury accommodation, destination experiences and globally recognized performers.

The V-Creator All Star Summit 2026 offered another expression of that capability. Over five days, VinFast brought together international media, industry experts, technology leaders and automotive communities for a program combining high-level discussions, product experiences and cross-cultural exchanges.

Featuring speakers from Qualcomm and international academia, the summit explored artificial intelligence, intelligent mobility and Asia's evolving role in global technological innovation.

Yet its setting was equally significant. By hosting an international gathering within a destination offering integrated hospitality, conference infrastructure and exceptional leisure experiences, Vingroup demonstrated how Vietnam can compete for both high-profile business events and premium experience-led tourism.

For international visitors, V-Creator became more than an automotive summit. It offered a window into the scale, ambition and diversity of contemporary Vietnam.

“They should come to Vinpearl because it's a very beautiful place,” said Indonesian participant Vicky Kurniawan, who also described the hospitality as“ very amazing.”

Vietnam belongs at the top of Asia's travel list

Asia has long been celebrated for offering some of the world's finest hospitality, extraordinary cuisine, cultural richness and memorable luxury escapes. Within this remarkable region, Vietnam deserves particular attention.

Its geographical and climatic diversity makes it an appealing destination throughout the year, from the cultural treasures of Hanoi and Hoi An to the sun-drenched coast of Nha Trang and the tropical landscapes of Phu Quoc.

What Vinpearl and VinWonders bring to this equation is a new level of ambition: internationally recognized hospitality, imaginative entertainment, spectacular cultural and musical events, and experiences designed to appeal across generations.

Vietnam is no longer simply a destination to discover for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. It is increasingly a destination to seek out for the sophistication, creativity and sheer variety of what it offers.

And if Asia represents the very best of global hospitality, Vietnam should be high on every traveler's list, whatever the season.

And if Asia is home to some of the world's most exceptional travel experiences, Vietnam deserves to be discovered in every season. At the heart of that discovery are Vinpearl and VinWonders, not simply destinations to visit, but defining experiences of a country that is redefining what world-class hospitality and entertainment can be.