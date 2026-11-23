(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation and technology consulting solutions to enterprises across industries, marked its 40th anniversary with a special bell-ringing ceremony organized by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Limited. A constituent of both the BSE SENSEX and the NIFTY 50, Tech Mahindra has grown from its telecommunications origins to an AI-led transformation partner for global enterprises, as it enters its fifth decade with a focus on AI-led growth. The anniversary holds special significance for Tech Mahindra as the Mahindra Group also marks its 81st anniversary.

Tech Mahindra 40 Years BSE Bell Ringing Ceremony

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer; Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Lobo, Chief Human Resources Officer, represented Tech Mahindra at the ceremony along with officials from BSE. The occasion provided an opportunity to recognize the contributions of associates, clients, partners and investors who have supported the company through four decades of growth and reinvention.

Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, said,“Marking our 40-year journey at the Bombay Stock Exchange is a proud moment for all of us at Tech Mahindra. It is an opportunity to thank our associates, clients, partners and investors who have helped build this company across generations. From solving complex telecom challenges to helping global enterprises with AI-led transformation, we have grown by applying our engineering strengths to the problems that matter to our clients. As we enter our fifth decade, our focus is on helping them put AI to work with confidence, while continuing to earn the trust that has brought us this far.”

Tech Mahindra enters its anniversary year with continued business momentum. In the second quarter of FY27, the company reported revenue growth of 7.2% year-on-year in constant currency and new deal wins of USD1.023 billion, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of deal wins exceeding USD1 billion. Reaffirming its commitment to shareholders, Tech Mahindra's Board of Directors recommended a 1:1 bonus share issue, comprising one bonus share for every share held. The Board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. The dividend reaffirms the company's commitment to its capital allocation policy of returning at least 85% of free cash flow to shareholders. This performance provides a platform for its ambition to compete with the world's best and deliver sustained value to clients and stakeholders.

Established in 1986 as Mahindra British Telecom, a joint venture between Mahindra & Mahindra and British Telecom, the company began with a small team serving a single anchor client. Under Keshub Mahindra's vision, it built the technical expertise and international delivery experience that would underpin its expansion beyond telecommunications.

Since its listing, it has progressively broadened its capabilities and industry presence. The acquisition of a controlling stake in Satyam in 2009 and the subsequent merger in 2013 marked a defining chapter, expanding its enterprise technology portfolio. Further additions across engineering, financial technology, digital commerce and design strengthened its ability to address a wider range of client needs. This journey reflects the broader evolution of India's technology industry into a global center for innovation and engineering.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to adoption at scale, Tech Mahindra is bringing together its industry knowledge, engineering expertise and global delivery capabilities to translate technology investment into measurable business outcomes. Its work on sovereign AI through Project Indus also reflects a focus on making AI relevant to local languages and contexts. These efforts support its promise of Scale at Speed, helping clients modernize operations, accelerate innovation and respond to change.

At the center of this next chapter are Tech Mahindra's associates, whose expertise, adaptability and commitment have shaped the company across successive technology shifts. The 40-year milestone celebrates their contribution and the enduring relationships that will support the company's ambition to create sustained value for clients, shareholders and communities.