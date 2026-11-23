(MENAFN- NewsVoir) For the 2026 autoX Awards, 55 new cars & two-wheelers were put through their paces at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) as part of the annual autoX Mega Test, resulting in the selection of the Top-10 Machines of the year – the Best of 2026.



What are the autoX 'Best of 2026' Awards? The autoX 'Best of 2026' Awards recognise the finest cars and two-wheelers launched in India over the past twelve months. The annual Mega Test brings together the latest entrants from across the automotive industry for an intensive, back-to-back assessment. Every machine is put through a demanding evaluation, with performance limits pushed and capabilities thoroughly tested. The objective is straightforward: to identify the ten most deserving vehicles of the year across different categories and segments.



Winners of the autoX 'Best of 2026' Awards: these are the Top-10 Machines of the Year



The final list of winners includes five cars, three two-wheelers, and two special performance awards for the fastest car and motorcycle around the short loop of the Buddh International Circuit. The winners were announced at an exclusive ceremony at Andaz Delhi.



How does autoX choose the 'Best of 2026'?

The selection process goes well beyond outright performance. Each vehicle is assessed on several parameters, including build quality, comfort, ride and handling, refinement, design, drivetrain, practicality, and value for money. The jury also evaluates the X-factor, an essential yet intangible quality that gives a machine its distinct character and makes it stand out from the competition. Performance is further assessed through lap times recorded at the BIC. This provides a common benchmark to compare the dynamic capabilities of every contender, factoring in acceleration, stability, braking performance, and handling.



To maintain the integrity of the autoX Awards, every assessment follows a transparent and objective scoring process. The complete jury scores are published, allowing readers to understand how each vehicle performed and how the final rankings were determined.



Who chooses the Best of 2026?

The awards are judged by the autoX editorial jury, comprising of some of India's most experienced automotive journalists and road testers. Together, the jury brings more than a century of combined vehicle-testing experience to the table. Every contender is evaluated independently across all assessment parameters. The individual scores are then averaged to arrive at the final results, ensuring a balanced assessment.



Why the Buddh International Circuit?

The Buddh International Circuit offers the ideal setting for a comprehensive vehicle evaluation, providing a controlled and safe environment to test the limits of every contender.



Its challenging layout allows the jury to assess critical aspects of vehicle engineering, including performance, braking, stability, and handling, while also exposing areas where a machine may fall short. Whether it's a high-performance supercar or a humble scooter, every contender is evaluated under the same testing conditions and against the same rigorous standards.



Dhruv Behl, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, autoX, said,“The Indian automotive market is the fastest growing major automotive market in the world. But, for consumers, it can be a quite daunting to keep track of the best offerings. Through the autoX Awards and our annual 'Best of 2026' Mega Test, we aim to simplify that choice by identifying the ten best vehicles launched over the past year. The selection spans multiple segments, covering everything from cars, EVs and motorcycles to scooters, giving buyers a definitive list of the year's best machines.”



Here are the 10 autoX Award Winners For 2026

Best of 2026: 4W Winners



Mahindra XEV 9S

Kia Seltos

BMW i7

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Tata Sierra EV



Best of 2026: 2W Winners



BMW F 450 GS

Yamaha YZF R2 Ather Konarc



Best of 2026: Performance Car of the Year

Lamborghini Temerario



Best of 2026: Performance Bike of the Year

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S



The autoX Awards 2026 were conducted in collaboration with:



Lubricant Partner: HP Racer Futur-X

Roadside Assistance Partner: ReadyAssist

Expo Partner: Smart Mobility India Expo

Track Partner: Buddh International Circuit Venue Partner: Andaz, Delhi



For detailed results, lap times, and jury scores, visit the awards microsite



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