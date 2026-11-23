Autox 'Best Of 2026' Award Winners Announced: The 10-Best Machines Of 2026
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Winners of the autoX 'Best of 2026' Awards: these are the Top-10 Machines of the Year
The final list of winners includes five cars, three two-wheelers, and two special performance awards for the fastest car and motorcycle around the short loop of the Buddh International Circuit. The winners were announced at an exclusive ceremony at Andaz Delhi.
How does autoX choose the 'Best of 2026'?
The selection process goes well beyond outright performance. Each vehicle is assessed on several parameters, including build quality, comfort, ride and handling, refinement, design, drivetrain, practicality, and value for money. The jury also evaluates the X-factor, an essential yet intangible quality that gives a machine its distinct character and makes it stand out from the competition. Performance is further assessed through lap times recorded at the BIC. This provides a common benchmark to compare the dynamic capabilities of every contender, factoring in acceleration, stability, braking performance, and handling.
To maintain the integrity of the autoX Awards, every assessment follows a transparent and objective scoring process. The complete jury scores are published, allowing readers to understand how each vehicle performed and how the final rankings were determined.
Who chooses the Best of 2026?
The awards are judged by the autoX editorial jury, comprising of some of India's most experienced automotive journalists and road testers. Together, the jury brings more than a century of combined vehicle-testing experience to the table. Every contender is evaluated independently across all assessment parameters. The individual scores are then averaged to arrive at the final results, ensuring a balanced assessment.
Why the Buddh International Circuit?
The Buddh International Circuit offers the ideal setting for a comprehensive vehicle evaluation, providing a controlled and safe environment to test the limits of every contender.
Its challenging layout allows the jury to assess critical aspects of vehicle engineering, including performance, braking, stability, and handling, while also exposing areas where a machine may fall short. Whether it's a high-performance supercar or a humble scooter, every contender is evaluated under the same testing conditions and against the same rigorous standards.
Dhruv Behl, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, autoX, said,“The Indian automotive market is the fastest growing major automotive market in the world. But, for consumers, it can be a quite daunting to keep track of the best offerings. Through the autoX Awards and our annual 'Best of 2026' Mega Test, we aim to simplify that choice by identifying the ten best vehicles launched over the past year. The selection spans multiple segments, covering everything from cars, EVs and motorcycles to scooters, giving buyers a definitive list of the year's best machines.”
Here are the 10 autoX Award Winners For 2026
Best of 2026: 4W Winners
Mahindra XEV 9S
Kia Seltos
BMW i7
Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
Tata Sierra EV
Best of 2026: 2W Winners
BMW F 450 GS
Yamaha YZF R2
Ather Konarc
Best of 2026: Performance Car of the Year
Lamborghini Temerario
Best of 2026: Performance Bike of the Year
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S
The autoX Awards 2026 were conducted in collaboration with:
Lubricant Partner: HP Racer Futur-X
Roadside Assistance Partner: ReadyAssist
Expo Partner: Smart Mobility India Expo
Track Partner: Buddh International Circuit
Venue Partner: Andaz, Delhi
For detailed results, lap times, and jury scores, visit the awards microsite
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