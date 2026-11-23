(MENAFN- NewsVoir) SAHI, the technology-led stockbroking platform backed by Accel and Elevation Capital, announced the launch of sahicharts, a premium charting platform that gives Indian traders and investors free access to professional-grade market analysis tools. The platform works in desktop and mobile browsers with no app to install. It provides real-time market data for NSE indices, F&O stocks and options to anyone who signs in with their mobile number, without any subscription fees.

Offers free real-time NSE charts with 140 indicators, including 18 AI-based tools, 23 live scanners and up to eight charts per layout, with no subscription or Demat account



Traditionally, access to advanced charting tools and real-time market data has come at a recurring cost. sahicharts aims to remove this barrier by making professional-grade tools accessible to all market participants. SAHI built the platform in-house on its own chart engine, using Flutter and WebSocket technology, and optimised it for high-speed data processing and smooth chart rendering. SAHI has committed to keeping the platform free.



"Indian traders shouldn't have to pay a monthly fee just to see the market clearly,” said Dale Vaz, Co-founder and CEO, SAHI.“We built sahicharts on our own chart engine so that anyone, whether or not they trade with SAHI, gets real-time NSE charts, AI-based indicators and live scanners for free in their browser. Good tools make for more disciplined trading, and that's what we want to put in every trader's hands.”



“We believe traders deserve a smarter, more connected way to analyse the markets,” said Manish Jain, Co-founder and CPO, SAHI.“Charting and market intelligence should come together in one seamless workflow. That's what we've built with SAHI Charts - advanced charting, AI-driven indicators, live scanners and custom tools, all in one place. Traders can explore market movements, analyse different perspectives and build their own trading strategies with greater flexibility.”



Key features of sahicharts include:



Indicators, including AI-based indicators: 140 indicators in all: 65 for the main chart, 55 for sub-charts, 18 AI-based indicators and 2 community indicators. The AI-based indicators include Key Levels, Lorentzian Classification, Machine Learning RSI, ML Adaptive SuperTrend, K-Means support and resistance and more.

Advanced charting tools: Candle sizes from 5 seconds to monthly on NSE charts, plus custom intervals. Seven chart types, including Heikin Ashi and Renko. More than 30 drawing tools, with drawings that sync between mobile and desktop.

Custom indicator creation: Write, run and save up to 20 custom indicators in SAHI Script, SAHI's own scripting language, with Indian F&O functions such as PCR and max pain built in.

Multi-chart layouts: View up to eight charts at once from 42 layouts, with synchronised crosshairs and time intervals, and link groups that keep charts on the same symbol.

Real-time scanners: 23 live market scans, including Gainers, Losers, Open Interest Build-up, Daily Breakouts, Stocks in News and Near 52-week Highs and Lows, across Nifty indices and all F&O stocks. Watchlists and option chain: Multiple watchlists with hundreds of instruments each, and a real-time NSE option chain with 24 customisable columns, including open interest, implied volatility and the Greeks.



sahicharts does not require users to open a Demat or trading account with SAHI. Users sign in with just their mobile number, and their watchlists, scripts and drawings are saved to their login.



BSE and MCX charts, including Sensex and commodities such as Crude Oil, Gold, Silver, Natural Gas and more, are also available on sahicharts with a 15-minute delay. Users who open a SAHI account get real-time BSE and MCX data, BSE and MCX option chains and up to 250 price and candle alerts, and can trade from the same charts on the SAHI app and .



sahicharts is available now in desktop and mobile browsers, free of charge.



About SAHI

Founded by Dale Vaz and Manish Jain, SAHI is a technology-led stockbroking platform operated by Aaritya Broking Private Limited, a SEBI-registered stock broker (Reg. No. INZ000317632) and a member of NSE, BSE and MCX. Backed by Accel and Elevation Capital, SAHI was named to the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch List 2026 in the Finance category and won Fintech Startup of the Year at the India FinTech Awards 2025. The company builds technology-led trading tools and AI-driven solutions for active traders and investors. Visit for more information.



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