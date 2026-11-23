(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

39 insurance companies participated

227 policyholder complaints resolved Over INR11.1 Crore were settled during the camp On behalf of the General Insurance Council, under the aegis of IRDAI, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd., successfully concluded a Grievance Redressal Camp in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, on 16th November 2026.

Grievance Redressal Camp in Amaravati

The camp was conducted as part of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) Grievance Resolution Month – November 2026, aimed at accelerating the resolution of pending policyholder grievances and strengthening trust in the insurance sector. The theme of the initiative is“ Resolve Grievances. Restore Confidence. Build Trust.”



The camp witnessed participation from 39 insurers across General Insurance, Life Insurance and Health Insurance. A total of 227 disputes were successfully resolved on the spot. Claims worth over INR11.1 Crore were settled during the camp.



The camp was attended by Mr. A.V. Rao- General Manager, PPGR Department- IRDAI, Ms. G. Shobha Reddy, Insurance Ombudsman, Hyderabad, Professor Bejon Kumar Misra- IRDAI nominated EC member to General Insurance Council, Ms. Varsha Gujarathi- Chief Customer Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance, Ms. A. Uma Devi- Manager, CRM- LIC of India, Mr. Harishankar Menon- Consultant & EA to Secretary General, GI Council, and other senior dignitaries from IRDAI and Universal Sompo General Insurance.

While addressing to the participants and policyholders, Mr. A. V. Rao has briefed about the three-tier grievance redressal framework comprising the Company Grievance Redressal Officer, the Bima Bharosa Portal of IRDAI, and the Local Ombudsman Office. Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Rao urged insurers to continue these efforts throughout the year and resolve grievances speedily, with a focus on humanitarian considerations, thereby strengthening trust and encouraging greater insurance adoption.



Ms. G. Shobha Reddy, Insurance Ombudsman, Hyderabad said,“Insurance is a promise built on trust, while a claim is the moment of truth, when every policyholder should be treated with empathy. It is important to have meaningful and transparent interactions at the time of policy purchase to ensure that customers understand their coverage and rights. There is also a need for greater collaboration among stakeholders to bridge the information gap between insurers and policyholders and strengthen trust in the insurance ecosystem.”



The event focused on strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms and leveraging platforms such as the Bima Bharosa portal and the Insurance Ombudsman framework to promote transparency and accountability. The key discussions highlighted the insurance industry's collective responsibility to strengthen consumer trust and contribute towards the national vision of ' Insurance for All by 2047 '. Customers also expressed satisfaction with the timely settlement of their claims and resolution of grievances.



Speaking about the camp, Ms. Varsha Gujarathi, Chief Customer Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said,“At Universal Sompo General Insurance, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. IRDAI's Grievance Resolution Month is a meaningful initiative towards strengthening customer trust and ensuring timely resolution of concerns. We are privileged to host the camp in Amaravati and thank IRDAI, the General Insurance Council, the Life Insurance Council and all participating insurers for their support. Seeing the relief and happiness on our customers' faces as their concerns were resolved was truly rewarding for our team and made all our efforts worthwhile. We remain committed to meaningful customer engagement and prompt grievance resolution across the country.”



It was heartening to see policyholder provide their feedback. Claimant Chilakalapalli Ramlal said,“After my wife met with a road accident, Universal Sompo promptly settled her injury claim of INR4 lakh. We are extremely happy with the quick response, cooperation and support extended by the team. The timely settlement brought great financial relief and peace of mind to our family.”



The initiative brought together insurers and policyholders on a common platform to facilitate timely grievance redressal, address outstanding concerns and create awareness about the grievance resolution mechanisms available in the insurance sector, including the Insurance Ombudsman framework.



The Amaravati camp was one of 16 Grievance Redressal Camps being organised across India during November 2026, with eight camps coordinated by the General Insurance Council and eight by the Life Insurance Council.



The initiative reflects the insurance industry's collective commitment to improving grievance redressal, reducing prolonged disputes and ensuring that policyholder concerns are addressed fairly and effectively.



About Universal Sompo General Insurance

Universal Sompo is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments, and a global insurer SOMPO. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and has 132 offices nationwide, with representation through its digitally enabled employees across over 300 cities. It has a strong distribution network of agents, point of salespersons, bank branches, automobile dealers, brokers, common service centres, and digital platforms/ e-commerce players. The Company offers a diverse and comprehensive portfolio comprising 183 products and 2,127 add-on covers, serving customers across retail, SME, and corporate segments through solutions spanning motor, health, property, marine, engineering, liability, employee benefits, and other specialized insurance lines of business.