(MENAFN- NewsVoir) SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has licensed its patented Poly-Herbal Formulation technology (Indian Patent IN 572814) to Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness Private Limited under a non-exclusive agreement for manufacturing and marketing in India. The licensing ceremony took place on Friday, 20 November 2026, at Ramada Plaza, Chennai, marking a step in translating university research into an industry-led development and commercialisation programme.

Acharya Dr. SHREEVARMA of Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness signs MoU with Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar of SRMIST for Ayurvedic products using Poly-Herbal Formulation Technology



The formulation was developed by Dr. Sathish Kumar, Dean, Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM), SRMIST, and his research team.



India faces a substantial diabetes burden. The ICMR–INDIAB study, published in 2023, estimated approximately 101 million people living with diabetes and 136 million with prediabetes in India for 2021. Separately, the International Diabetes Federation's 2025 Atlas estimated 89.8 million adults aged 20–79 with diabetes in India in 2024, the second-highest national total globally. The estimates cover different populations and methodologies, but both underline the need for prevention, early diagnosis, ongoing medical care and rigorous research into potential supportive interventions.



The licensed poly-herbal technology is intended for further development as an Ayurvedic approach to diabetes-related support. The parties see the initiative as an opportunity to connect botanical knowledge, pharmaceutical quality systems and responsible product commercialisation. Its patent status does not, by itself, demonstrate clinical efficacy or establish that the product prevents, treats or reverses diabetes. Product-specific safety, efficacy, regulatory permissions and permissible claims must be established through the appropriate processes before launch.



Nine generations of traditional knowledge - a commitment to scientific evidence

Acharya Dr. SHREEVARMA, Founder and Chairman of Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness, described the collaboration as a beginning rather than a destination. His family's traditional healing heritage spans nine generations; the organisation's institutional journey began in 1999 and its portfolio includes more than 900 traditional herbal formulations.



“We have inherited traditional knowledge, practised it and preserved it. Our responsibility now is to examine it scientifically and pass it forward with integrity. Science should not exist merely to prove that we are right; science should help us discover what is true,” said Dr. SHREEVARMA.



A bridge from India to global research

Dr. Henoc Marceau, Director, investor and co-founder associated with Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness, was born in France and came to India to study Ayurveda. He studied alongside Dr. SHREEVARMA at The Venkataramana Ayurveda College, experienced the family's Thiruvithancode traditional medicine practices, and has spent approximately 25 years working with and promoting Ayurveda. Their professional association began with Apollo Wellness and continued through Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness.



“My journey from France to India taught me to value the depth of traditional Ayurveda. International acceptance requires us to welcome questions about ingredients, consistency, safety and clinical evidence. This collaboration is an opportunity to strengthen that scientific foundation and share traditional knowledge responsibly with the world,” said Dr. Marceau.



Vision 2047: from traditional wisdom to globally credible herbal science

Looking towards India's centenary of independence in 2047, Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness envisions a long-term programme of botanical authentication, phytochemical standardisation, quality and safety assessment, ethical clinical research, researcher development and international regulatory readiness. The SRMIST licence is the first step in a broader ambition to connect academic researchers, AYUSH practitioners, manufacturers and young scientists. Any further joint research programmes would require separate agreements and appropriate scientific oversight.



The licensing ceremony was presided over by Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Chancellor, SRMIST, in the presence of Prof. Muthamizhchelvan Chellamuthu, Vice Chancellor, and Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Registrar. SRMIST was represented by its academic and research leadership, while Dr. SHREEVARMA and Dr. Henoc Marceau represented the industry partner.



About Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness

Dr. SHREEVARMA's Wellness is an India-based Ayurveda and wellness organisation engaged in clinical services, traditional herbal formulations, manufacturing and wellness product development. It seeks to integrate traditional knowledge with scientific research, quality standards and responsible innovation.