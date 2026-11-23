MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On November 18-19, First Lady Melania Trump's Fostering the Future Together initiative brought leaders together in Warsaw for the“Their Future. Our Responsibility.” Summit, hosted by Poland's First Lady, Mrs. Marta Nawrocka. The summit advanced Mrs. Trump's global leadership, bringing together regional first spouses to address the shared responsibility for the safety, well-being, and future of children and young people in an increasingly digital world. First spouses from Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Slovenia, and Ukraine participated in the summit.

First Lady Melania Trump inspired the member nations present at the Fostering the Future Together European Summit via video, stating that,“Throughout history, Europe has been at the forefront of technological innovation and education from the rise of the Universities at Oxford, Paris, Cambridge, and Krakow which helped shape the global higher education system to the Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution. Today, I challenge every nation to build on Europe's rich legacy, your legacy, and advance Fostering the Future Together's mission.”

On behalf of First Lady Melania Trump, Special Envoy Charity Wallace joined the first spouses in addressing an audience of policymakers and private sector partners about the unique challenges and opportunities that education and technology present for children in the region. Together, they explored how to advance shared goals and use their platforms to educate and empower future generations through technology and emphasized their deep commitment to the Fostering the Future Together initiative. They applauded Mrs. Trump's leadership, acknowledging her impact in spearheading these efforts.

Through Fostering the Future Together, Mrs. Trump and her coalition partners are opening doors to education and technology, keeping children safe online, and preparing young people for the age of Super Intelligence (SI).

First Lady Melania Trump's message to the gathering may be viewed here.