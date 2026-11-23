Two German hospitals are now open for enrollment in the SIL204 trial, which tests whether adding Silexion's experimental drug to standard chemotherapy helps patients with locally advanced disease live longer.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLXN) has opened its first two European sites for SIL204, bringing the number of sites it has announced for its lead pancreatic cancer trial to three. The company said on November 23 that Ulm University Hospital and TUM University Hospital in Munich are open to enroll patients in its Phase 2/3 study of SIL204, an experimental drug designed to silence mutant KRAS. The two hospitals join Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, where the first patient received SIL204, as Silexion reported in September. Silexion expects more sites in both countries to open.

The European expansion comes as treatments targeting the RAS family of proteins are starting to change pancreatic cancer care. One such drug nearly doubled median survival in a randomized trial in previously treated metastatic disease and generated almost $200 million in net sales in a quarter that included about five weeks of U.S. availability and initial stocking. Silexion is going after two common mutations in KRAS, a member of the same protein family, with a different kind of drug and at an earlier stage of disease.

A RAS Drug Nearly Doubled Median Survival in Metastatic Disease

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Revolution Medicines' daraxonrasib for certain adults with metastatic pancreatic cancer. In the randomized trial behind the approval, median overall survival was 13.2 months with daraxonrasib versus 6.7 months with chemotherapy. The trial enrolled patients whose cancer had progressed after one prior line of treatment.

Revolution Medicines reported $197.6 million in net product revenue through September 30, reflecting about five weeks of commercial availability and initial stocking. More than 5,000 U.S. patients had received the commercial drug by that date. Those figures show how quickly a treatment can gain traction when acting on the RAS pathway translates into a meaningful clinical benefit.

SIL204 Is Designed to Silence Mutant KRAS

Daraxonrasib inhibits RAS proteins. SIL204 is designed to intervene before the protein is made, using a short strand of RNA to disrupt the instructions cells use to make mutant KRAS protein. Silexion's primary survival objective focuses on patients whose tumors carry one of two mutations, G12D or G12V. An independent genomic study found those were the two most common KRAS variants in its cohort of patients who underwent surgery. Together they accounted for about two-thirds of the cases with a KRAS alteration.

Silexion is testing SIL204 as an addition to initial chemotherapy in locally advanced disease. These tumors have grown into nearby structures and cannot be surgically removed, and the cancer has yet to spread to distant organs. Chemotherapy remains the main treatment in this setting. The trial tests whether adding SIL204 to that standard helps eligible patients live longer.

The trial combines two ways of delivering SIL204. Doctors inject SIL204 directly into the pancreatic tumor using ultrasound guidance and also give it by injection under the skin. The first route is designed to get the drug past the dense tissue that surrounds pancreatic tumors. The second is intended to expose the rest of the body to the drug. The study tests both routes as a single regimen alongside chemotherapy.

The German Sites Move Silexion Toward the Survival Test

Silexion plans to start with about 18 patients in the safety group, followed by a randomized cohort of about 166. The first stage tests tolerability across three doses of the under-the-skin injection. The EU protocol then calls for comparing two SIL204 dose regimens plus standard chemotherapy against chemotherapy alone to select a dose for the final part of the study. Both arms in the survival comparison receive standard chemotherapy, so the study can measure what SIL204 adds.

Ulm and Munich give Silexion two more sites to screen patients for a study with specific mutation requirements. Completing enrollment in the initial safety group is the next milestone to watch, with additional hospital openings expected in Israel and Germany. A survival improvement would give Silexion clinical evidence for adding a KRAS-silencing drug to first-line treatment for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Recent News Highlights from Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLXN)

Silexion Therapeutics Opens First Two Clinical Sites in Germany for Phase 2/3 Trial of SIL204 in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Silexion Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Silexion Therapeutics Announces 1-for-24 Reverse Share Split

Silexion Therapeutics Announces First Patient Successfully Dosed in Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of SIL204 in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Silexion Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Findings for SIL204, Demonstrating Key Mechanism for Endogenous Systemic Uptake in KRAS-Driven Cancers

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