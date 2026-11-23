Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) announced it will host a joint stakeholder update call on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET to discuss its recently executed definitive merger agreement with TYTL Corp. and the proposed merger. The call will feature Beeline CEO Nick Liuzza and TYTL co-founder and President Brendan Reilly, who will discuss the transaction and their vision for the combined company if the merger closes.

Participants in the United States and Canada can dial 1-877-317-6789, while international participants can call 1-412-317-6789. A webcast replay will be available following the event. Additional information regarding the proposed merger is available in Beeline's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 19, 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a technology-driven mortgage and home-finance company focused on simplifying and accelerating the path to homeownership, property investment and home-equity access. Through its digital platform, Beeline offers mortgage products designed for traditional borrowers, self-employed borrowers and real estate investors and is expanding its platform into home equity investment products.

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