Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on tissue repair, announced a surgical training program in Warsaw, Poland, for Israeli orthopedic surgeons learning to perform procedures using its proprietary GelrinC(R) implant for damaged knee cartilage. The initiative supports the company's commercialization strategy in Israel, where participating surgeons are beginning to perform GelrinC procedures at clinics and hospitals. GelrinC has received medical device registration from Israel's Ministry of Health and holds CE Mark approval in Europe. Regentis recently entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies, an orthopedic distributor in Israel, which it expects to begin generating revenue in 2027.

GelrinC is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel implant designed to support natural cartilage regeneration through a single surgical procedure without requiring the harvesting or cultivation of patient cells. The implantation procedure takes approximately 10 minutes, according to the company. Regentis is also advancing its pivotal U.S. Phase III clinical trial, which is designed to enroll 80 patients and evaluate clinical outcomes over 24 months to support a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The study has surpassed 50% enrollment, marking further progress in the company's clinical development efforts alongside its commercial expansion initiatives.

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About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R), is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

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