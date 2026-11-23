Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) (FSE: HK6) announced that President Bo Møller Stensgaard will present and serve as the raw materials users' representative at the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (“EUSPA”) 2026 User Consultation Platform, scheduled for Nov. 26-27 in Prague, Czech Republic, and online. Stensgaard will deliver a presentation titled“Unlocking the value of EO across the mining lifecycle” on Nov. 26 and participate in the Nov. 27 plenary session alongside representatives from other industries. The event brings together industry leaders, public-sector stakeholders and technology providers to help shape future European satellite and geospatial services.

Greenland Mines plans to highlight the applications of Earth Observation (“EO”) technology in mineral exploration, infrastructure planning, production monitoring and environmental management, particularly in remote Arctic environments. The company is advancing the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project in southwest Greenland and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in southeast Greenland. Stensgaard said integrating satellite observations with geological data, engineering models and artificial intelligence-assisted analysis could improve operational decision-making and support responsible critical-mineral development. The company's participation is limited to its speaking and consultation roles and does not represent an endorsement, funding award or project approval by EUSPA or the European Union.

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About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

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