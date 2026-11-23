MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) FitsAir will resume daily direct flights between Colombo and Chennai on 15 December 2026, offering introductory return fares from LKR 66,000. The announced fare includes 20 kg of checked baggage and 7 kg of hand luggage, giving passengers a direct option for business, leisure and personal travel.

The airline's published timetable divides the seven-day operation between morning and midday departures. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, flight 8D 941 leaves Colombo at 8.05 am and arrives in Chennai at 9.15 am. The return flight, 8D 942, departs Chennai at 10.15 am and reaches Colombo at 11.30 am.

On Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, flight 8D 943 leaves Colombo at noon and arrives in Chennai at 1.15 pm. Flight 8D 944 returns from Chennai at 2.15 pm and arrives in Colombo at 3.30 pm. All times are local. Friend In The Skies..

FitsAir is positioning the restored route around demand for travel between Sri Lanka and southern India. Chennai serves passengers travelling for commerce, healthcare, tourism and family visits. The daily frequency allows passengers to choose travel dates throughout the week, although departure times vary by day.

The airline described the resumption as part of efforts to strengthen its Indian network and respond to market demand. Its announcement also emphasised affordability and reliability as priorities for the service.

Bookings are available through the airline's website. Passengers can check the timetable for both legs of their journey and review the applicable fare conditions before purchasing. The introductory price is a starting fare, with availability dependent on the selected dates and booking conditions. Travellers should also check the baggage allowance attached to their chosen ticket.