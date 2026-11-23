MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's embassy in Paris held a mobile consular service in Nice on 21 November, allowing nationals in southern France and Monaco to obtain assistance closer to home. The programme provided passport and civil registration services, reducing the need for residents to travel to the French capital.

Embassy officials handled passport matters, document attestations, certificates and birth registrations. Members of the Sri Lankan community also sought guidance on consular procedures and other services available through the mission.

The session was organised as part of the embassy's outreach to Sri Lankans living outside Paris. For residents of Nice and surrounding areas, the visit offered an opportunity to deal with official documents locally rather than arrange a separate journey to the embassy.

Gérard Spinelli, mayor of Beausoleil, visited the venue and met Sri Lanka's ambassador to France and permanent delegate to UNESCO, Sugeeshwara Gunaratna. Himali Ratnaweera, the embassy's minister for consular affairs, accompanied the ambassador during the meeting.

The embassy described the encounter as an opportunity to exchange views and develop engagement with local authorities. Beausoleil is among the communities near Monaco, whose Sri Lankan residents were also within the outreach programme's intended coverage.

The mission thanked Venerable Mapalagama Jinananda Thero, chief incumbent of the Nice Buddhist Vihara, and Sri Lankan community members who helped organise the service.

The Nice programme brought document services and procedural advice into the same session, enabling residents to raise questions directly with consular officials. It formed part of the embassy's wider engagement with Sri Lankan nationals in different parts of France and in countries covered by its concurrent accreditation.