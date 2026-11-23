MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SDB Bank has partnered with Ideal Motors to offer leasing and other financial services to prospective Mahindra vehicle buyers in Sri Lanka. The agreement connects the bank's financing services with the distributor's dealer network, targeting individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses and commercial transport operators across the country.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on 12 November at SDB's head office. Under the arrangement, customers considering Mahindra vehicles can discuss financing options suited to personal transport or business requirements.

The partners intend to draw on their customer and distribution networks to bring those enquiries together. The initiative includes small and medium enterprises and operators who depend on vehicles for their livelihoods, alongside individual buyers.

SDB chief executive Manoj Akmeemana said the collaboration aimed to bring financing closer to customers by combining the bank's financial services with Ideal Motors' vehicle offering and dealer network.

Nimisha Welgama, Ideal Motors' director for legal and corporate affairs, said the partnership would connect its mobility and power solutions with SDB's financing capabilities. Both organisations described access to vehicle ownership as a means of supporting businesses and individual customers.

Joint marketing campaigns, referral programmes, roadshows and exhibitions are planned to explain the arrangement. Promotions at branch level will also connect prospective buyers with information on SDB Leasing and Mahindra vehicles.

Customers can discuss their proposed purchase with the partners and request the financing terms for their purchase. Before committing to a lease, buyers can ask for written details of the deposit, instalments, fees and total amount payable. The outreach activities will provide opportunities to learn about the partnership and the services available through it.