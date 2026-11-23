MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Falcon Valley Hydro has marked its listing on the Colombo Stock Exchange's Empower Board by ringing the market opening bell. The admission covers 16 million ordinary voting shares, representing the hydropower company's entire issued and paid-up share capital, at a reference price of LKR 31 per share.

The shares were listed by introduction under the trading code FVH.N0000. That process admits existing shares to trading without a public share issue or immediate capital raising. The reference price was determined in consultation with Atarah Capital, the financial adviser, manager to the introduction and sponsor.

Falcon Valley Hydro operates a 2.4 MW mini-hydropower plant at Medadumbara in Kandy. Commissioned in 2012, the facility is supplied by the Retiyagama Oya. The company is owned through subsidiaries by Khen Energy, which is listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange.

Chairman Gagan Bulathsinghala said the listing would bring the business into greater public view and strengthen its accountability. He identified governance, performance and responsibility to local communities and rivers as priorities for the company.

CSE chief regulatory officer Nilupa Perera welcomed the listing and emphasised the disclosure and risk management standards associated with admission to the exchange.

Khen Energy had previously announced that its Sri Lankan subsidiary received approval in principle for the introductory listing.

Falcon Valley Hydro plans to explore further renewable energy projects in hydropower and solar. Its existing shares are now admitted to the secondary market, while the introduction itself provides no immediate new capital. Investors can distinguish the announced reference price from the prices at which shares subsequently trade on the exchange.