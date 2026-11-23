MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The ICA International Half Marathon returns to Galle Face Green in Colombo on 13 December, with Janashakthi Life as principal sponsor. The third edition will combine four running events with a campaign to increase public awareness of organ donation, involving individual runners and corporate teams.

Participants can choose the 21.1 km half marathon, a 10 km challengers' run, a 5 km family run or a 2 km run. The sponsor expects more than 4,000 runners to participate.

According to the organisers' announcement, the 21.1 km, 10 km and 5 km routes have been measured under the World Athletics international measurement programme in cooperation with the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. The courses take participants through parts of Colombo.

Organ donation has been a theme of the event for three consecutive years. Janashakthi Life is working with the Organ Donation and Transplantation Foundation of Sri Lanka to encourage informed discussion and improve public understanding of donation and transplantation.

The sponsor also identified active lifestyles, support for children in need and sports tourism among the event's objectives. These are presented as aims of the programme rather than outcomes already achieved.

Janashakthi Life chief executive Ravi Liyanage encouraged runners to connect their participation with the wider awareness effort, extending the event's purpose beyond individual sporting performance.

The sponsor's announcement gives 30 November as the registration deadline for individuals and corporate teams. The event website provides the entry route for prospective participants. Runners are asked to report by 5 am for a 6 am start on 13 December. Participants can check their selected distance and event instructions when arranging their attendance.