MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lankan High Commission in Canberra celebrated Deepavali on 17 November with religious observances, music and dance by members of the Sri Lankan community. The gathering brought community performers and guests together around the festival's themes of renewal, peace and unity at the diplomatic mission.

Traditional kolam designs, lights and flowers decorated the High Commission. The programme opened with Hindu religious observances and blessings for those attending.

High Commissioner Yasoja Gunasekera welcomed the gathering and spoke about renewal and unity. Referring to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Deepavali message, she highlighted the importance of a society that respects religious and cultural identities and treats people with equality and dignity.

Community member Manivanan addressed the significance of Deepavali and the symbolism of light across the religions practised in Sri Lanka. His contribution linked the festival's observance with the wider diversity of the Sri Lankan community.

The cultural programme included a vocal performance by Ratha, accompanied by Saravanan Kandasamy on miruthangam, Sukumar Subramaniam on tabla and Prathiba Nagapushan on violin.

Gana and Scherwan Prasanna performed on flute with miruthangam, tabla and violin accompaniment. Students of Aksharah presented Bharatha Natyam, while Dev and Akshita Rajesh performed a medley of popular songs.

The performances placed community members at the centre of the evening, with different musical forms and dance sharing the programme alongside religious observances.

The celebration concluded with a reception serving Sri Lankan food. Guests had an opportunity to meet after the performances and worship, bringing the formal programme into a shared community gathering. The High Commission described the occasion as an expression of unity, peace and reconciliation, drawing on Sri Lankan traditions.