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Americans age 65 and older spent an average of $7,799 annually on healthcare in 2024. That's approximately $650 per month, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics household spending data. Healthcare costs can rise as retirement income declines. BLS data shows average pretax household income falling from $72,190 among households headed by someone age 65 to 74 to $53,438 among those 75 and older in 2023. Medicare doesn't cover every retirement healthcare expense. Most ongoing custodial long-term care, including assistance with everyday activities, falls outside standard Medicare coverage.

Turning 65 brings a birthday cake, a Medicare enrollment decision, and a financial reality that can surprise even careful savers: healthcare remains a substantial retirement expense. Federal data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) puts an actual price tag on that reality. In 2024, Americans age 65 and older spent an average of $7,799 annually on healthcare. That's roughly $650 a month, even with Medicare available to many people in this age group.

The figure tells an interesting story, though. Healthcare spending doesn't simply disappear when people leave the workforce. It also doesn't follow one predictable path throughout retirement. Age, prescription needs, insurance choices, and household circumstances all influence the bill.

And there's a particularly revealing detail in the numbers: the people who need more healthcare as they age often have less income available to handle it.

The BLS figure comes from its Consumer Expenditure Survey, which tracks what American households spend across major categories. Its healthcare category includes health insurance, medical services, prescription drugs, and medical supplies. The 2024 figure for households headed by someone age 65 or older reached $7,799. That's a substantial recurring expense, even before considering other retirement costs.

There is one detail worth catching before anyone starts multiplying that figure by their retirement years. The BLS measures spending by consumer unit, not necessarily by individual. A consumer unit can represent one person or multiple related people sharing financial arrangements. Consequently, the $7,799 figure does not mean every American over 65 personally spends that amount. A couple's household spending and a single retiree's spending can look quite different.

Still, the number offers a useful benchmark. It also captures something that retirement calculators sometimes obscure: healthcare spending involves more than the occasional doctor's appointment. Insurance premiums, medications, dental work, medical equipment, and routine services all contribute to the annual total.

Medicare represents a major change in how many Americans pay for healthcare after 65. Original Medicare includes Part A hospital insurance and Part B medical insurance. Part D provides prescription drug coverage through participating plans. However, enrollment doesn't mean someone can put away their wallet and enjoy a lifetime of complimentary medical care.

Part B generally carries a monthly premium, and beneficiaries also face deductibles and coinsurance. Original Medicare does not cover every service, either. Routine dental care, most routine eye examinations for eyeglasses, and hearing aids generally fall outside its standard coverage. People who want protection against some additional expenses may consider Medicare Advantage or supplemental Medigap coverage, depending on eligibility and circumstances.

Prescription coverage introduces another moving part. Someone taking one inexpensive medication might have a relatively manageable pharmacy bill. Another person with several prescriptions could face a much different expense, depending on the drugs, plan formulary, pharmacy, and coverage arrangements. Even familiar medications can create budgeting headaches when coverage changes or a drug moves between pricing tiers.

Medicare is valuable insurance. It simply isn't an all-inclusive membership card for every service in the healthcare universe.

Healthcare expenses don't necessarily remain steady throughout retirement. Someone who just turned 65 might have relatively predictable medical needs. Years later, that same person could need more specialist appointments, prescription medications, physical therapy, or medical equipment. Those expenses can accumulate without any dramatic medical emergency.

The BLS's 2023 survey data offers another revealing detail. Households headed by someone age 65 to 74 reported average annual income before taxes of $72,190. For households headed by someone 75 or older, that figure fell to $53,438. Meanwhile, healthcare spending generally increased across the older age groups. That combination creates an uncomfortable retirement calculation. Medical needs can grow while the money coming into the household shrinks. Social Security adjustments may help with rising expenses, but they don't necessarily keep pace with every household's individual medical costs.

A retirement budget that looks comfortable at 66 might need a serious update at 78. The problem isn't necessarily poor planning. People's healthcare needs change, sometimes gradually and sometimes with very little warning.

There is another potential expense that makes the Medicare conversation considerably more complicated: long-term care.

Medicare generally does not pay for ongoing custodial care. That includes help with everyday activities such as bathing, dressing, eating, and using the bathroom. Someone who needs this assistance for an extended period may face substantial costs at home or in a residential facility. Medicare may cover certain short-term skilled nursing services under specific conditions, but that isn't the same as paying for years of personal assistance. This creates a blind spot in some retirement plans. People calculate premiums, prescription costs, and occasional medical bills, then assume they've covered their healthcare needs. Unfortunately, a future need for daily assistance can introduce an entirely different expense category.

That doesn't mean everyone needs an expensive insurance policy. Medicaid may help people who meet applicable financial and eligibility requirements, while private long-term care insurance offers another possible approach. The point is to recognize that ordinary Medicare budgeting and long-term care planning address different financial risks.

The BLS average provides a starting point, not a personal spending forecast. A healthier retiree with modest prescription needs might spend considerably less. Someone managing several chronic conditions could spend much more. A useful exercise involves reviewing actual healthcare spending rather than relying on a round number from a retirement calculator. Add insurance premiums, prescription costs, copayments, dental expenses, vision care, and other recurring medical bills. Then consider expenses that might not appear every year, such as hearing aids, medical equipment, or substantial dental work.

Medicare coverage also deserves a regular review. Premiums, deductibles, prescription coverage, provider networks, and plan benefits can change. Comparing available options during the appropriate enrollment periods can help retirees avoid paying for coverage that no longer fits their needs.

Most importantly, don't confuse an average with a spending ceiling. The BLS figure describes surveyed households, not the maximum amount someone might encounter. A major health event or extended care requirement can produce expenses that ordinary annual averages never capture.

Federal spending data delivers a useful reality check: turning 65 doesn't make healthcare inexpensive. The average household headed by someone 65 or older spent nearly $7,800 on healthcare in 2024, according to BLS data. But the more revealing story involves what happens afterward. Medical needs can increase as retirement income declines, and Medicare leaves certain expenses outside its coverage. A sensible retirement budget needs room for both predictable medical bills and less predictable care needs.

The goal isn't to spend retirement worrying about every possible medical expense. It's to avoid building a financial plan around the assumption that Medicare handles everything.

How much room have you left in your retirement budget for healthcare, and do you think Medicare provides enough protection?

Brandon Marcus

Brandon Marcus is a staff writer at District Media, Inc., where he delivers practical personal finance, DIY, family, and lifestyle advice with a relatable, no-nonsense style. Holding a BA degree and with over ten years of professional writing experience, he is an award-winning published author whose first book, Questions For Deep Thinkers, was released by Adams Media. His work has appeared in major publications including Fandom, CHUD, TheColdWire, and Fansided.

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