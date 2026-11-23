(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > Mortgage rates rose sharply last week. Freddie Mac's weekly survey put the average 30-year fixed rate at 7.28% as of November 19, 2026, up from 7.11% the week before. The 15-year average climbed to 6.66% from 6.45%. If you're under contract or shopping for a loan, that jump probably came with an offer: pay a point or two at closing and the lender will knock your rate back down. Sometimes that's a good trade. Often it isn't. The answer depends almost entirely on one number you have to estimate yourself: how many years you'll keep this exact loan. What a point actually buys The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's explainer on points and lender credits is plain about the price:“One point equals one percent of the loan amount.” On a $400,000 loan, one point is $4,000, paid in cash at closing. What you get back is less predictable. The CFPB says the rate cut“depends on the specific lender, the kind of loan, and the overall mortgage market,” and that the reduction per point is sometimes large and sometimes small. There's no standard exchange rate, so the only number that counts is the one in your own quote. For a working example, we'll use the one the CFPB itself uses in its 2024 data spotlight on discount points: a $400,000 loan where one point ($4,000) lowers the rate by 0.25 percentage points. One more thing to know before you compare quotes. Freddie Mac's survey average doesn't include points. Its FAQ says lenders aren't always required to report fees and points, so“we are not able to report on the average fees and points.” A quote below the weekly average may simply have points baked in. The math: points are a bet on time Take that $400,000, 30-year fixed loan. The rates below are illustrative, set near last week's average; your lender's numbers will differ.

No points One point Rate 7.25% 7.00% Cash at closing for points $0 $4,000 Monthly principal and interest $2,728.71 $2,661.21 Monthly savings $67.50

The CFPB's rule of thumb for break-even is to divide the cost of the points by the monthly savings. Here that's $4,000 ÷ $67.50, or about 59 months. Call it five years.

That shortcut is slightly pessimistic, because a lower rate also pays down principal a little faster. Counting that, the one-point loan pulls ahead at about 48 months. It's also slightly optimistic, because the $4,000 could have been earning something. If you assume that cash would otherwise earn 4.5% a year (an assumption, not a forecast), the break-even moves out to about 54 months.

So the honest range is four to five years. Here's how the bet plays out depending on when the loan ends, whether you sell or refinance:

Loan ends after Payment savings minus the $4,000 Lower balance at payoff Net result of buying the point 3 years −$1,570 $586 −$984 5 years +$50 $989 +$1,039 7 years +$1,670 $1,395 +$3,065 10 years +$4,099 $1,992 +$6,091

These figures ignore taxes and what the $4,000 could have earned elsewhere. The shape is what matters: pay off the loan early and the points are a loss; keep it long and they pay off steadily.

The part most calculators skip: refinancing ends the bet

Selling the house isn't the only way a loan ends. Refinancing does it too, and that's the risk that's easy to miss when rates are high.

Freddie Mac's survey shows the 30-year average at 6.26% a year ago, a full point below today's. Nobody knows where rates go next, and this isn't a prediction. But if rates fall far enough that you'd refinance in two or three years, the points you paid this winter are a sunk cost. The new loan starts the clock over.

The CFPB says as much: discount points are“less useful for cash-strapped borrowers and those who expect to refinance or move in the near future.” Its guidance on the loan decision suggests thinking through“the shortest amount of time, the longest amount of time, and the most likely amount of time” you can see yourself keeping the loan. If your short and likely scenarios both fall under four years, skip the points.

Lots of borrowers are making the bet anyway. In its data spotlight, the CFPB found that 60.7% of home purchase borrowers paid discount points in 2023 (January through September), up from 30.5% in 2021, as rates rose. More people buying points when rates are high is exactly when the refinance risk is biggest.

Points vs. lender credits vs. a bigger down payment

Points aren't the only way to use $4,000 at closing.

Lender credits run the trade in reverse. The CFPB defines them as lowering“your closing costs up front, in exchange for a higher interest rate,” calculated the same way as points. If you expect to refinance or move within a few years, taking a credit and a slightly higher rate can come out ahead for the same reason points come out behind. Using our example's pricing in reverse, a $4,000 credit at 7.50% costs about $68 a month more than 7.25%, which takes about 59 months to cost you more than the credit you got.

A bigger down payment is a third option. Putting the same $4,000 toward the down payment cuts the loan to $396,000 and the monthly payment by about $27 at 7.25%. That's less than half what the point saves each month. The exception is when the extra cash gets your loan-to-value to 80% and avoids private mortgage insurance entirely. In that case, the down payment usually wins, because PMI is a monthly cost that protects the lender, not you.

How taxes change it, and for whom

Points can be deductible, but only if you itemize. The IRS says in Topic No. 504 that you can deduct points paid to get a mortgage on your main home in the year you pay them, if they meet a list of conditions. Among them: the loan is to“buy, build, or improve your principal residence,” you bring at least that much of your own money to closing (“You can't use funds borrowed from your lender or mortgage broker to pay the points”), and the amount“shows clearly as points on your settlement statement.”

Two details matter for this decision:

Refinance points are spread out. The IRS says points on a refinance“are deducted ratably over the term of the loan,” so the tax benefit trickles in over the years instead of landing up front. Seller-paid points still count. If the seller pays your points, the IRS treats them as paid by you, but you subtract them from your home's cost basis.

If you take the standard deduction, assume no tax benefit and run the break-even on the raw numbers. Most of the math above doesn't change.

Your next stepthe zero-point rate and the one-point rate, from the same lender. Ask for the lender-credit option too.points cost divided by the monthly savings. Add a few months if that cash could earn interest elsewhere.shortest, most likely and longest you'll keep this loan, counting the chance you refinance if rates drop.and paying them doesn't drain the cash you need after you move in.price the extra down payment first.confirm the points will show as points on your settlement statement and that you're paying them with your own funds, then check with a tax professional.

A point is a prepayment of interest. It pays off only if you keep the loan long enough to collect.

Sources Freddie Mac, Primary Mortgage Market Survey (weekly averages as of Nov. 19, 2026, and FAQ) Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, How should I use lender credits and points (also called discount points)? Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Data Spotlight: Trends in discount points amid rising interest rates (April 5, 2024) Internal Revenue Service, Topic No. 504, Home mortgage points Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype