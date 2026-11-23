MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired MNTN, Inc. (“MNTN” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MNTN) securities between August 5, 2026 and November 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The class action charges MNTN and certain of MNTN's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants materially overstated MNTN, Inc.'s business prospects, considering that MNTN, Inc. had instituted changes that caused many experienced salespeople to leave MNTN, Inc.; (2) the foregoing materially impacted MNTN, Inc.'s ability to meet its previously issued guidance for 2026; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about MNTN Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of MNTN should contact the Firm prior to the January 19, 2027 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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