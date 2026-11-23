MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The approximately $45.0 million Fort Buchanan microgrid in Puerto Rico and the approximately $99.6 million, 15 MW Lake City microgrid and combined heat and power project in Missouri are the first two Operation Fortress sites, moving forward in parallel; AZIO has a contractual right to 41.5% of ERP's net profit from the projects its profit-participation agreement covers

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Army installation cannot afford to stop when the commercial grid does. In Puerto Rico and in Missouri, two awarded Army microgrid projects are designed to give installations power they make on site, and they are advancing side by side.

Operation Fortress is the name AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) uses for the mission-critical Army power work of its partner, prime contractor Energy Resilience Partners, LLC ("ERP"). Its first two sites run concurrently: the approximately $45.0 million Fort Buchanan microgrid in Puerto Rico, where AZIO is general contractor, and the approximately $99.6 million Lake City Army Ammunition Plant microgrid and combined heat and power project in Independence, Missouri, where AZIO provides project-management support to ERP. Together, the two sites make up about $144.6 million in awarded U.S. Army microgrid work held by ERP. Here is what the Lake City site means for Missouri, and what the two sites together mean for the Army and for AZIO.

41.5%: AZIO's contractual right to ERP's net profit, as defined in its profit-participation agreement with ERP, from the projects that agreement covers.

WHAT LAKE CITY GETS

The U.S. Army awarded the Lake City contract (W912QR26CA040), valued at approximately $99.6 million including options, to ERP as prime contractor. The 15 MW microgrid and combined heat and power project is built around two 7.5 MW combustion turbines. The scope covers combined heat and power with heat recovery, electrical distribution, utility tie-ins, controls and commissioning. AZIO provides project-management support to ERP on the project.

Combined heat and power makes electricity on site and puts the heat from that generation to work instead of letting it go to waste. Paired with microgrid controls, it gives the plant a source of power that does not depend on everything outside the fence going right.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR MISSOURI

For Missouri, Lake City is about keeping a working Army ammunition plant running. On-site generation and heat recovery are designed to make the installation less dependent on the commercial grid, so that a grid outage does not have to become a production outage.

Resilient power at a defense production site also supports the defense industrial base the plant serves. Building the project is expected to bring construction, engineering and procurement work to the Independence area.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE MILITARY

The Army has set a goal of a microgrid on every installation by 2035. Operation Fortress applies one idea, power made and managed on site, at two very different installations at the same time: an Army base in the Caribbean and an Army ammunition plant in the middle of the country. Fort Buchanan's microgrid is designed to keep that base running for up to 14 days without the commercial grid; Lake City's combined heat and power system is designed to give the plant on-site generation and heat recovery.

On Sept. 30, 2026, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced FORTRESS America, a future Department of War program calling for every U.S. military installation to eventually run under its own power. Operation Fortress is AZIO's own name for ERP's Army installation work; it is not a Department of War program. ERP's contracts were awarded before FORTRESS America was announced and are not FORTRESS America awards.

SAME BUSINESS, DIFFERENT MISSION: THE ATLAS ONE CONNECTION

Operation Fortress runs on the same playbook as Project Atlas, AZIO's program for behind-the-meter AI compute campuses in Texas. Atlas One, the first Project Atlas campus, in Live Oak County, Texas, is designed to run fully off the ERCOT grid, with no pending ERCOT large-load interconnection request.

AZIO is building Atlas One as a modular, phased campus, in practical blocks of work, each with its own equipment, connectivity and site requirements, toward a planned 11 MW Phase One. On Nov. 6, the company reported that Atlas One had moved into its equipment phase, with equipment arriving in sequence so each piece can be received, inspected and staged against a defined plan. Atlas One is anchored by a signed 10 MW infrastructure hosting agreement with Power Champion at $150 per kW per month. That capacity has not yet been energized.

An AI campus and an Army installation ask for the same things: on-site generation, controls and the ability to keep running when the commercial grid goes down. The customer is different. The load is different. The work is the same. AZIO expects the experience of delivering resilient power for the Army to inform its other power and infrastructure work, including Atlas.

Neither AZIO nor ERP has AI or data-center work on any military installation.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR AZIO

Under a profit-participation agreement with ERP, AZIO has a contractual right to 41.5% of ERP's net profit, as defined in that agreement, from the projects it covers. No margin is guaranteed, and AZIO is not providing revenue or profit projections.

HOW THE WORK IS STRUCTURED

AZIO is paid as it performs: a management fee plus reimbursable costs for its project-management support at Lake City, and its costs plus a fee as general contractor at Fort Buchanan. The $144.6 million is the value of ERP's two prime contracts with the U.S. Army, including options. It is not AZIO's revenue. Work on both contracts starts only when ERP delivers, and the U.S. Army accepts, ERP's performance and payment bonds. Each project is expected to take about three years once work begins.

IN HIS WORDS

"Operation Fortress is the same business with a different mission. At Atlas One in Texas, we build power that doesn't wait on a utility. At Fort Buchanan and Lake City, side by side, it's power that keeps Army installations running when the grid goes down. Same generation, same controls, same approach: build it on site, build it in sequence and keep the critical load running. This is what we do." - Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of AZIO AI

Larry G. Paige II, a director of AZIO, serves as Executive Director of ERP.

AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) develops AI compute and power infrastructure. Project Atlas is its program for behind-the-meter, power-backed AI compute campuses in Texas. More information:

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about the delivery and acceptance of ERP's performance and payment bonds; the start, duration, scope and completion of the Lake City and Fort Buchanan projects; the exercise of contract options; AZIO's compensation for project-management support and as general contractor; AZIO's profit participation under its agreement with ERP; the expected capabilities of the microgrids and combined heat and power system; the expected benefits of the projects to the installations, to Missouri, to Puerto Rico and to AZIO's AI infrastructure business; Operation Fortress; and the Atlas program, including the phased development of Atlas One, its planned 11 MW Phase One, its design to run off the ERCOT grid and performance under the Power Champion agreement. Actual results may differ materially because of, among other things, delays in or failure to deliver ERP's performance and payment bonds; ERP's performance of its obligations under each government contract; the risk that contract options are not exercised; the terms, approval and enforceability of AZIO's profit-participation agreement with ERP, including whether any project generates net profit; congressional funding and appropriations, including the availability of appropriated funds; contract modification, audit, delay, suspension or termination for convenience; AZIO's dependence on ERP as prime contractor and on subcontractors, suppliers and equipment vendors; AZIO's limited operating history in federal construction and energy infrastructure; cost increases, supply chain, labor, weather and site risks; permits and approvals; equipment delivery and energization delays at Atlas One; counterparty performance; capital availability; and the risks described in AZIO's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings at No capacity under the Power Champion agreement has been energized. AZIO undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.