MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YORK, Pa., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QE Manufacturing has been awarded a Silver Medallion at BAE Systems' eighth annual“Partner2Win” Supplier Symposium, recognizing its exceptional operational performance and commitment to excellence. This achievement underscores QE's critical role in the supply chain, ensuring that high-quality, reliable capabilities are delivered to the warfighter on time and on mission.

By contributing to the strength of the U.S. defense industrial base, QE has helped BAE Systems ensure the reliable delivery of high-quality critical combat vehicles and weapon systems to the U.S. military and its global allies.

“Our theme this year, Getting the U.S. Mission Ready, is all about moving with speed and delivering the highest-quality products for our warfighters,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of Integrated Operations for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business.“By fostering these partnerships, we are collectively ensuring that we are driving the mission. We are proud to celebrate the reliability and innovation these companies bring to the table, as their commitment is essential to our shared success in supporting the warfighter.”

Now in its eighth year, the“Partner2Win” program acknowledges U.S.-based suppliers who excel in procurement, quality and operations. Through this initiative, BAE Systems fosters strategic collaborations with its suppliers, sharing best practices and innovative solutions to drive mutual success and ensure the highest levels of military readiness. Learn more about BAE Systems'“Partner2Win” Supplier Symposium here.

About BAE Systems:

BAE Systems, Inc. and our nearly 41,500 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with more than 110,000 employees worldwide. We design, build and deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea, space and cyberspace, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, information technology solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we do for our customers. Guided by a performance-driven culture of innovation and collaboration, our ambitious teams push the limits of possibility to protect those who protect us.

ABOUT QE MANUFACTURING:

Based in New Berlin, Pennsylvania, since its 1952 founding, QE Manufacturing is a high-precision manufacturer of machined parts and assemblies for the aerospace, military and defense, and commercial industries. Named a BAE Systems Small Business of the Year and a Lycoming Engines Premier Supplier, QE's operations include turning, milling, drilling, grinding, fabrication, finishing, heat treating, welding, engraving and assembly. QE is ITAR registered, AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified, and uniquely dedicated to problem solving and customer service.

For further information, please contact:

Rosemary Ostmann

RoseComm for QE Manufacturing

Mobile: (201) 615-7751

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Rachel Bonney, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 717-309-5671

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