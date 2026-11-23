MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new clinical trial arm will test whether Regeneron's novel immune activator combined with immunotherapy can help patients avoid standard chemotherapy

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC) today announced that enrollment is now open for a new Block A arm of the I-SPY 2.2 clinical trial evaluating Regeneron's vidutolimod, an investigational toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, in combination with Regeneron's cemiplimab, a PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with Stage 2/3 HER2-negative breast cancer. The trial is led by Dr. Laura Esserman, QLHC Founder and Director of the UCSF Breast Care Center.

Approximately 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer during their lifetimes. Despite advances in treatment, an important unmet need remains: matching the amount of therapy to each patient's tumor biology and response, so that patients have improved chances of their cancers becoming undetectable while being spared the burden and toxicity of unnecessary treatment. Patients with Stage 2/3 disease can increasingly achieve excellent responses without chemotherapy, which makes avoiding lifelong side effects from these therapies especially important.

In I-SPY 2.2, patients first receive a novel agent or combination, without standard chemotherapy. Serial MRI and biopsy are used to assess response, and patients predicted to have a complete response can go directly to surgery after up to 12 weeks of treatment. Those patients not meeting the criteria for surgery then receive a subtype-specific chemotherapy-based regimen, so each patient receives only the treatment needed.

Vidutolimod is an immuno-oncology drug designed to stimulate the immune system. It is a TLR9 agonist packaged in a virus-like particle and injected directly into the tumor. It is designed to activate immune cells called plasmacytoid dendritic cells and trigger an interferon response that draws T-cells into the tumor. In earlier studies in patients with advanced melanoma, intratumoral vidutolimod combined with PD-1 blockade produced durable responses in some patients whose cancers had stopped responding to PD-1 therapy. The new I-SPY 2.2 arm will test whether this approach, paired with cemiplimab, can help patients with early-stage breast cancer reach a complete response alone. Vidutolimod and the combination with cemiplimab are investigational and not approved for breast cancer. Up to 100 patients will be dosed with vidutolimod intratumorally weekly for 7 weeks and then again at week 10 plus cemiplimab intravenously every three weeks for up to 12 weeks.

“ The I-SPY investigators are excited to test this exciting new immunotherapy combination designed to stimulate the immune system. One of the drugs is directly delivered to the tumor, which has been designed to stimulate the body to recognize the tumor and destroy it. Increasingly, we are realizing that we can use these types of drugs to harness the immune system to destroy breast cancers, sometimes without any chemotherapy or with less chemotherapy. We can only bring these approaches forward by testing them in trials, which is why we are evaluating a personalized approach to cancer treatment in I-SPY 2.2, and if it proves to be successful, it can become a new standard of care. We are proud to be ushering in a better future through the I-SPY TRIAL,” said Dr. Laura Esserman.

The arm will draw on the I-SPY imaging and biomarker infrastructure, including serial MRI, response-predictive subtypes that captures for each tumor the likely benefit from immunotherapy, and blood-based ctDNA monitoring, to identify which patients respond. QLHC previously evaluated cemiplimab together with fianlimab, another Regeneron antibody, with chemotherapy in high-risk HER2-negative breast cancer.

Patients and physicians can find participating sites and eligibility information at and on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT01042379). QLHC is the regulatory sponsor and manager of the I-SPY 2.2 Trial.

About Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established in 2005 to get the right drug to the right patient at the right time. Quantum Leap is the sponsor of the I-SPY Clinical Trials, which include the longest-running platform trials in oncology. The organization was built to pioneer clinical development, research, data analytics, disease biology, and diagnostic innovation with the goal of saving lives. The organization has partnered with numerous governmental organizations such as the FDA, NIH, BARDA, DoD; dozens of leading research institutions; hundreds of clinical researchers; and multiple pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies. The organization currently conducts platform trials in breast cancer, metastatic solid tumor cancers, and respiratory diseases. For more information, visit .

About the I-SPY TRIALs

The I-SPY TRIALs (Investigation of Serial studies to Predict Your Therapeutic Response with Imaging And moLecular analysis) are designed to rapidly screen promising experimental treatments and diagnostics to identify the most effective therapies for specific patient subgroups based on their molecular characteristics (biomarker signatures). These trials include the Endocrine Optimization Program (EOP) to develop better endpoints and new endocrine targeted agents for stage 2/3 molecularly low-risk breast cancer, the RECAST/DCIS trial uses active surveillance as an alternative to immediate surgery, the I-SPY ARDS trial studies the therapeutics and diagnostics for acute respiratory distress syndrome, and the PRE-I-SPY trial, a Phase 1b platform study for metastatic breast and other solid tumor cancers. The I-SPY TRIALs are a unique collaborative effort by a consortium that includes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), industry, patient advocates, philanthropic sponsors, and clinicians from more than 50 U.S. cancer research centers. Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative is the trial sponsor and manages all study operations. The I-SPY TRIALs were founded by Dr. Laura Esserman, an internationally recognized leader in advancing personalized breast cancer care. A 2026 TIME100 Health honoree, she has received the Susan G. Komen Brinker Award for Scientific Distinction in Clinical Research and the 2026 AIM-HI Beacon Award for Women Leaders in Oncology. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Leeza Patel Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative 5055147220...