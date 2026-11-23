Grand Rapids and Holland crews are booking 2027 moves for West Michigan households and businesses relocating elsewhere in the state.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Lake Movers is booking 2027 long-distance moves within Michigan from its Grand Rapids and Holland offices. The company resumed the service in mid-2026 for West Michigan households and businesses relocating elsewhere in the state. Customers can now hire the same local crews, with the same trucks and packing standards, for a move across Michigan that they would hire for a move across town.“People who knew us from a move across town would call when their next move took them farther away,” said Mach Makuei, owner of Big Lake Movers.“They wanted to know if we could take them the whole way. We brought the service back so we could say yes.”Winter gives families planning a spring or summer move time to work out details that affect both ends of the trip. A homeowner may have a closing date in Grand Rapids and a later date for collecting keys at the next house. A renter may have keys in hand but only a short window to use the freight elevator. Either Big Lake office can help plan pickup and delivery around those details.Planning a move across MichiganPlanning starts with three questions. Where is the customer going, what needs to go on the truck, and when can the crew get into each building? An inventory gives the movers a clearer picture than a bedroom count alone. Two households leaving homes of the same size might have very different loads if one is taking a full basement workshop and the other is leaving furniture behind.Customers can book professional packing services for an entire home or select the items they would like the crew to handle. A family might pack clothing and books over several weekends and leave dishes, framed artwork and electronics for the movers. Identifying those pieces in advance helps the crew plan for the boxes, padding and space each will need. Furniture is wrapped before loading, and the crew unloads it at the destination.“We go over the price while you're planning the move, when there's still time to ask questions,” Makuei said.“On moving day, we take the same care with your things whether you're going five miles or across Michigan. We pack the dishes carefully and wrap the table before it leaves your dining room.”Local home and apartment movesBig Lake continues to move homeowners and renters throughout West Michigan. Customers can book a full household move or request moving labor for the parts they need help with. Someone who has already packed an apartment, for example, may need a crew to carry a sofa down two flights of stairs and load boxes into a truck. A household moving from a larger home may want help from the first kitchen cabinet through the final delivery.Apartment and condo moves often depend on the path between the front door and the truck. A sofa that fits through an apartment door may still have to turn at a narrow landing or fit inside an elevator. Telling the office about stairs, hallways, building entrances and parking at both addresses helps the crew plan that route and protect floors and doorways. Customers moving a piano can also contact either office to discuss the instrument and access at each location.Big Lake publishes its local moving rates for customers comparing estimates. For local moves, hourly billing starts when the crew arrives at the job site and ends when the work is complete. A single travel fee applies per truck, with no separate gas or mileage charges. Customers planning a longer trip can request an estimate based on their dates, destination, inventory and packing needs.Office and commercial movesBig Lake also works with West Michigan businesses moving between suites, opening a new workplace or relocating an entire office. A business move brings its own scheduling questions. Managers may need staff to have access to files through the last afternoon in the old office, while desks and chairs need to be in place for the first morning at the new one. Those priorities give the crew a starting point for planning the order of the move.Crews pack office supplies, move desks and other furniture, and unpack items in designated rooms. A simple floor plan can help a business identify where shared equipment belongs before it arrives. Labeling boxes with the destination department or room also helps employees find everyday supplies when they return to work. Big Lake offers receiving and delivery services for businesses that need furniture or other items brought to a location outside the main office move.Booking a 2027 moveHouseholds and businesses can request a long-distance estimate through the Grand Rapids or Holland office. Useful details for the first call include the pickup and delivery addresses, a preferred moving date, large or fragile items, and the rooms the customer would like the crew to pack. If the date depends on a closing, lease or building reservation, customers can explain that during the call so the team knows which part of the schedule is still open.One detail worth settling before packing begins is what should travel with the customer. A folder with the new keys and lease, a phone charger and the tools to put a bed together can be hard to find once the truck is full. Setting those essentials aside also gives the crew a clear signal about what to leave behind. At the other end, room names written on boxes help movers place them where the customer plans to unpack first.About Big Lake MoversMach Makuei founded Big Lake Movers in 2011 after returning to the Grand Rapids area following college. The company moves households, apartments, pianos and businesses, including corporate offices. It also provides packing, moving labor, relocation services, and receiving and delivery. Its local service area includes Grand Rapids, Ada, Allegan, Allendale, Cascade, East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Lowell, Rockford, Wyoming, Holland and Zeeland.

Mach Makuei

Big Lake Movers

+1 (616) 821-2510

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Big Lake Movers Brings Back Long-Distance Moves Within Michigan News Provided By Big Lake Movers November 23, 2026, 18:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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