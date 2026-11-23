Alyssa Wilson

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Sacred Shell Healing founder earns international recognition for bringing inclusive sound healing experiences to communities across Eastern North Carolina.

MAYSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, has named Alyssa Wilson, founder of Sacred Shell Healing in Maysville, North Carolina, the first-ever recipient of the Community Impact Award in the Second Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest. The award recognizes Wilson's dedication to creating inclusive wellness experiences, fostering community connections, and making sound healing more accessible throughout Eastern North Carolina.The 2026 competition brought together 136 healers representing 10 countries and 38 U.S. states. More than 45,000 people explored the contestant gallery, and 211,252 votes were cast worldwide. Nearly $50,000 in prizes, many donated by Life Changing Energy & Qi Life Store, celebrated practitioners advancing awareness of sound and energy healing.“Being recognized as the very first recipient of the Community Impact Award is an incredible honor. When I started Sacred Shell Healing, I never imagined where this journey would take me. I wanted to create a space where people could come as they are, lay down what they've been carrying, and feel supported. To know that this work is making a meaningful difference in my community is something I will carry with me forever,” Wilson shared.Wilson's journey into holistic wellness began with experiences that profoundly shaped her understanding of trauma, compassion, and the importance of human connection.Before founding Sacred Shell Healing, she spent five years working in law enforcement, encountering individuals and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Alongside those professional experiences, Wilson was navigating her own challenges involving trauma, heartbreak, and personal healing.Those experiences eventually inspired a new direction in how she wanted to serve others.“Transitioning from law enforcement into holistic wellness wasn't only a career change. It was a shift in how I wanted to serve others. I went from responding to people in moments of crisis to creating spaces where people can slow down, reconnect with themselves, and feel supported before they ever reach that point,” Wilson explained.In October 2024, she founded Sacred Shell Healing, a trauma-informed holistic wellness practice serving Maysville and surrounding communities, including New Bern, Jacksonville, and other areas of Eastern North Carolina.As a Certified Sound Healing Practitioner and trauma-informed wellness facilitator, Wilson offers immersive sound healing experiences using crystal singing bowls and other instruments, alongside guided meditation, breathwork, somatic practices, intuitive movement, and mindfulness.Her services include private individual and couples sessions, small group experiences, women's circles, grief support gatherings, workshops, and community wellness events.At The Turtle's Cove, her intimate studio in Maysville, Wilson has created a welcoming environment where people of different backgrounds, beliefs, identities, and life experiences can explore wellness practices without feeling pressured to meet particular expectations.“I've always believed that healing begins with connection. So many of us walk through life carrying experiences we think nobody else could possibly understand. But when we come together, share our stories, and allow ourselves to be vulnerable, we begin to recognize that we are not nearly as alone as we once believed. Creating spaces where people feel safe enough to experience that connection is at the very heart of everything I do,” Wilson said.Sacred Shell Healing's community reach extends beyond the studio through collaborations with organizations such as the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and Ellis Planetarium in Kinston. These distinctive venues introduce sound healing to audiences who might not otherwise seek out a traditional wellness studio.In 2026, Wilson was also recognized as Best Holistic Medicine Practitioner in Onslow County, adding to a growing list of professional milestones since launching her business just two years earlier.Participants have described the emotional and restorative experiences they associate with her sessions.“I definitely didn't understand how much a weight would be lifted off my shoulders. I wouldn't just recommend, I would make a standing appointment. This was unlike any other experience I've had,” shared participant Tyde P.Another participant, Danielle S., described Wilson's attentiveness and the emotional nature of a session.“Alyssa really is incredibly tuned in to others emotions. She has an incredible talent using sound. Within a couple minutes of my session starting, I was already in tears. I could feel my body releasing pain. It really was a one of a kind experience. One of the most emotional things that I have ever done.”For Wilson, the Community Impact Award carries particular meaning because of the relationships formed through Sacred Shell Healing and the support she received throughout the competition.“What meant the most to me wasn't the just possibility of winning an award. It was seeing how many people believed in the mission behind Sacred Shell Healing,” Wilson shared.“Receiving the very first Community Impact Award makes this experience even more meaningful, because community has always been at the heart of everything I do.”As the holiday season approaches, Sacred Shell Healing is preparing several community events.Beginning November 29 and continuing on weekends through December 20, Wilson will participate in Pogie's Festival of Lights, offering mini healing sessions as part of the seasonal celebration.On December 8, Sacred Shell Healing will return to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores for a special Holiday Sound Bath. Participants will be invited to unwind with the sounds of crystal singing bowls while surrounded by the aquarium's Ocean Gallery.On December 18, Wilson will host a Winter Solstice Sound Bath at The Turtle's Cove in Maysville. The gathering will focus on slowing down, embracing stillness, reflecting on the changing seasons, and welcoming the transition into winter.Sacred Shell Healing is also expanding its offerings to include Sacred Flow, a movement-centered experience combining ecstatic dance, intuitive expression, mindfulness, and sound healing. Wilson additionally offers personalized wedding and handfasting ceremonies, extending her focus on meaningful human connection into life's celebrations.Looking ahead, Wilson hopes to introduce sound healing and holistic wellness to more people, including those who have never experienced these practices before.“You don't have to believe in anything specific, have experience with meditation, or even know what sound healing is to deserve a moment of peace. At Sacred Shell Healing, you are welcome exactly as you are. If someone leaves one of my sessions feeling a little lighter, a little more connected, or a little less alone, then I know I'm doing what I was meant to do,” Wilson shared.Guided by the philosophy“Rooted in connection, healing through sound,” Wilson hopes her recognition will demonstrate how community impact can begin with one person, a genuine desire to help others, and the willingness to create space for connection.For more information about Alyssa Wilson, Sacred Shell Healing, private sessions, community events, or upcoming sound healing experiences, visit vagaro/sacredshellhealing, email..., or call 252-514-1943.About Sacred Shell HealingFounded in October 2024 by Alyssa Wilson, Sacred Shell Healing is a trauma-informed holistic wellness practice based in Maysville, North Carolina, serving communities throughout Eastern North Carolina. The practice offers sound healing, guided meditation, breathwork, somatic practices, women's circles, grief support gatherings, workshops, and community wellness experiences. Sessions take place at The Turtle's Cove studio and at regional venues, including the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and Ellis Planetarium in Kinston. Sacred Shell Healing is committed to creating inclusive, approachable experiences that encourage connection, relaxation, and personal well-being.About the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA)The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to elevating the practice, visibility, and integrity of sound and energy healers worldwide. For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and this year's contest, visit or contact...

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

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North Carolina's Alyssa Wilson Wins First Community Impact Award in 2026 Sound & Energy Healer Contest News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy November 23, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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