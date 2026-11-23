Dr. Nikkia McClain, Founder, Tene Nicole Creative Agency; Support Your Girlfriends

The annual gathering convened entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and advocates, honoring industry leaders MC Lyte and Wyclef Jean.

- Dr. Nikkia McClain, Founder of Tené Nicole Creative Agency and SYGNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Support Your Girlfriends (SYG) 501(c)(3), powered by Tené Nicole Creative Agency, concluded its 8th Annual Pow(H)er Experience + Awards on November 18–19, 2026, in New York City. Curated by Dr. Nikkia McClain, Founder and CEO of Tené Nicole and Support Your Girlfriends, the two-day event convened leaders, entrepreneurs, journalists, creatives, and advocates to discuss professional development, community engagement, and social impact.The event opened on November 18 at 515 Madison Avenue with the full-day Pow(H)er Experience conference. Featuring entrepreneurs, executives, media professionals, advocates, and industry specialists, the program included panel discussions, workshops, and fireside chats focused on wellness, finance, leadership, and personal growth.Speakers for Day One included Lucinda Cross, Modupé Rouse, Yandy Smith, Paula Fontana, Anthony Williams, Dr. Angela Reddix, Sherkera Green, Yulkendy Valdez, Rae Holliday, Bree Frank, Charreah Jackson, Erinn Cottman, Sandra Garcia, Arkell Cox, Marion E. Brooks, Ciara Desper, Aziza Shuler, Destiny Jones, Tai Neal, Terri-Louise Brown, Renae Bluitt, Melissa C. Potter, Rachana Garg, Jennifer Hoffman, Karen Bucchino, Dawn Holtz, Mysonne, Maino, Edwin Raymond, Dr. Yolanda Ragland, and Tamika D. Mallory. Speakers addressed key industry trends, leadership strategies, and community advocacy across multiple sectors.On November 19, the program concluded at The Dream Downtown with the 8th Annual Pow(H)er Awards Dinner, recognizing professional achievements and leadership across industries. Honorees included Janina Lundy, Chief Marketing Officer at Wind Athltx; Dr. Jatali Bellanton, Founder of Brilliant Minds Unite; Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Chief Community Officer at ESSENCE; Justina Omokhua, Senior Vice President at Parkwood Entertainment; Alizé Garcia, Director of Social Community Impact at Nike; and Dr. Chesahna Kindred, CEO and Founder of Kindred Hair.Special distinctions were presented to musician, producer, and humanitarian Wyclef Jean, who was named Pow(H)er Man of the Year, and hip-hop artist Lana“MC Lyte” Moorer, who received the Pow(H)er Woman of the Year award following her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Now in its eighth year, the Pow(H)er initiative provides networking, professional education, and community resources focusing on career advancement, financial literacy, health equity, and entrepreneurship.The 8th Annual Pow(H)er Experience + Awards was supported by event partners including Pfizer, Grow with Google, JPMorgan Chase, Black Heart Association, Fix Your Feet, Vivid Advisory, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Black Enterprise, Chase for Business, JD Body Treats, Cakes With Kesh, IHOP, Papi, and AAA Soirées.In-kind gift bag contributors included Uppy, Netwurks, EBIN New York, Someday is Today, Bubbez, Silk Jewels, Read Our Lips, Oonly Organic, Tom Foolery Chocolates, The Postmarked Heart, Phi, Simply Gum, Perseve Hair, SugarbearPRO, Architecting Resilience, Mothballs In My Attic, Radiant Reality, Little Seed Farm, Mercado Global, Teeccino, Taste Salud, Loisa, and Goodwipes.For press inquiries or post-event interview requests, contact Natalie Cappetta at... or 732.956.4728.ABOUT TENÉ NICOLETené Nicole is a full-service creative agency specializing in brand strategy, marketing, public relations, social media, and event execution. The agency develops strategic marketing and communications campaigns across corporate and lifestyle sectors.ABOUT POW(H)ER EXPERIENCE AND AWARDSThe Pow(H)er programming includes virtual and live workshops, the Pow(H)er Experience, and the annual Pow(H)er Awards, which recognize impressive and innovative individuals for their achievements and contributions in their respective careers.Pow(H)er events provide platforms for professional development, networking, mentorship, and industry-specific discussions, supporting leadership and access across diverse business sectors.

Natalie Cappetta

Tene Nicole Creative Agency

+1 732-956-4728

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8th Annual Pow(H)er Experience + Awards Conclude Two-Day Leadership and Community Summit in New York City News Provided By Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations November 23, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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