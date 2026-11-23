BESSEMER, AL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maintaining dreadlocks or locs often requires considerable time and attention, especially for individuals with hundreds of individual locs. Recognizing the challenges associated with keeping locs neat and well-groomed, Lawanna C. of Bessemer, AL, created the Loc Trimmer as a specialized alternative to traditional trimming methods. The invention is designed to make routine loc maintenance faster and more convenient while helping individuals achieve a clean, freshly groomed appearance without spending hours working with scissors.Loc Trimmer is a specialized haircare device designed to remove loose, fuzzy, and protruding hairs from individual locs while preserving the primary structure of the hairstyle. The device features a cylindrical design with an opening through its center where internal cutting or shaving components trim excess hairs as the tool is guided along the length of a loc. The tool is designed to reduce time and effort required for routine grooming of locs.Professional stylists can spend considerable time individually trimming hundreds of locs following retwisting appointments, while individuals maintaining their own hairstyles may have difficulty reaching or seeing locs toward the back of their heads. The device may be offered in multiple sizes to accommodate different loc diameters with color-coded options to help users identify the appropriate size. Additional features may include a removable collection compartment for capturing trimmed hair and components that can be opened, cleaned, and sanitized after use.For Lawanna, the Loc Trimmer offers a convenient and practical approach to making loc grooming more efficient and accessible. She hopes to simplify a time-consuming maintenance task for both professional stylists and individuals who care for their own locs. Whether used between salon appointments or as part of a professional grooming routine, the Loc Trimmer is designed to help users maintain a neat, polished appearance with less time and effort.Companies interested in the Loc Trimmer can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Loc Trimmer News Provided By InventionHome November 23, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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