Tickets available at Delnora and Granada Theater website

Delnora's“Bring On Christmas” concert tour comes to Bluefield, WV

~Award-winning artist will also perform a free show for area students on December 18th; both events will support Community Connections' Blessing Boxes Program~

BLUEFIELD, WV, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville recording artist and Mercer County native Delnora's“Bring On Christmas” concert tour comes home for the holidays with a Saturday, December 19th performance at 7 p.m. at the historic Granada Theater in Bluefield, WV.Presented by Community Connections, the family-friendly holiday event will feature award-winning singer-songwriter Delnora performing Christmas classics and holiday favorites for all ages, along with her own original Christmas songs, special surprises, and yuletide magic. A portion of ticket proceeds will help stock Community Connections' Blessing Boxes Program.The beautifully restored Granada Theater, located at 537 Commerce Street in downtown Bluefield, WV, will be decked out in holiday splendor for the occasion, making this a must-attend Christmas event for local area residents and their family members who are coming home for the holidays.Event tickets are just $35 for lower-level seating and $20 for balcony seating. Seats in the first two rows are $50 and include a private pre-show backstage visit and photo with Delnora, and an autographed copy of her“Bring On Christmas” EP.Tickets are available at and the Granada Theater website. To help keep the Christmas musical event affordable, Delnora is personally covering the online ticketing fees. To help keep the Christmas musical event affordable, Delnora is personally covering the online ticketing fees, which are extra charges that neither the artist nor the venue receives and are outside of their control. Those fees are added to a ticket's price by the ticketing platform to cover things like credit card processing and platform services. They often appear late in checkout, seem excessive, and make the real price feel like a surprise.“We're so grateful to Delnora for graciously covering those ticketing fees, which are outside the theater's control, so that everyone can enjoy this special evening without that added expense,” said Julie Hurley, executive director of the Granada Theater.“We also thank Community Connections for presenting the concert and for its wonderful work helping keep the Blessing Boxes filled for our neighbors.”For Delnora, who grew up in Mercer County and graduated from Princeton High School and Concord University before launching her Nashville music career, the show is a chance to celebrate the season with the people and community who supported her along the way.“There's nothing quite like coming home for Christmas,” Delnora said.“Mercer County is where my story began, and getting to come home for the holidays to share music with friends, family, and neighbors means so much to me. I am excited to celebrate together and give back to a community that has provided me with such a strong faith and foundation.”HELPING NEIGHBORS THROUGH THE BLESSING BOXES PROGRAMA portion of the proceeds from the December 19th Delnora concert will benefit Community Connections' Blessing Boxes Program, which provides weatherproof outdoor mini pantries across the region. Blessing Boxes were established in partnership with Volunteer West Virginia and local volunteers to help reduce food insecurity.The boxes operate around the clock on a“take what you need, leave what you can” honor system. Neighbors can give or take items anonymously, without paperwork or income checks. Stocked by residents and volunteers, the small cabinets help bridge immediate gaps alongside traditional food pantries.Delnora's“Bring On Christmas” concertgoers are encouraged to bring donations, including:.Canned goods, especially pull-top cans; pasta, rice, peanut butter, crackers, and shelf-stable snacks..Hygiene supplies, including soap, toothpaste, deodorant, and feminine products..Baby essentials, including diapers, wipes, and formula.“I've known Delnora and her family for many years, and it's a joy to welcome her home for the holidays,” said Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections.“She's always had a giving heart, and we're grateful she's sharing her music while helping us keep our Blessing Boxes stocked for neighbors in need.”DELNORA ALSO HELPS LOCAL STUDENTS BRING ON CHRISTMASMercer County resident and veteran educator Dale Lee was instrumental in bringing Delnora home and helping arrange a free daytime concert for area schoolchildren, who will attend a free matinee performance on Friday, December 18.“Ever since Delnora was my student at Princeton High School, I've watched her music career keep rising, along with her devotion to giving back to the people around her-especially here at home, a place she's never forgotten,” Lee said.“A lot of people have stepped up to the plate to make this happen. I'm honored to play a small part in helping Delnora share her gift of music and holiday cheer with our local students, many of whom have never had the opportunity to attend a concert. I hope seeing her on the Granada stage inspires them to reach for the stars, just as Delnora has throughout her career.”Lee served as president of the West Virginia Education Association beginning in 2008 and became co-president of Education West Virginia following the merger of the WVEA and the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia.FROM MERCER COUNTY TO THE MOVIES AND MOREDelnora's music is reaching movie audiences through two films. Her song“Bring On Christmas” is currently featured in the 2026 holiday movie“Chocolate for Christmas,” available now on YouTube TV, UPtv, and other platforms.Her latest No. 1 hit,“Looking For The Light,” is featured in the film“Disconnected,” slated for national release in 2027. The film co-stars and was produced by Delnora's longtime friend and fellow Mercer County native Kevin Sizemore. Co-written by Delnora and country hitmaker Jeff Bates, the track from her“Blank Page” album topped the Cashbox chart this summer.“Disconnected” received its world premiere last month at the 35th annual Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis. Delnora joined the cast on the red carpet and performed at the cast after-party reception.Her connection to home also comes through in her holiday videos. Delnora returned to her family's home near Peterstown, West Virginia, to film music videos for her two most recent holiday releases,“I Can't Wait For Christmas To Get Here” and“Rat-A-Tat-Tat.”Delnora kicked off her 2026 Bring On Christmas tour with two performances at Charlotte's Southern Christmas Show. The 59th annual event is one of North America's largest holiday shows.ABOUT DELNORAA Princeton, West Virginia native now based just outside Nashville, Tennessee, Delnora is an award-winning singer and songwriter whose music blends country, Americana, folk, and bluegrass with her Appalachian roots. Born into a strong musical lineage, Delnora's great-grandfather, celebrated fiddler Henry Reed, has recordings preserved in the Library of Congress. Delnora has eight studio releases, including a Christmas EP, multiple chart-topping songs, and hundreds of concerts nationwide. In 2026, she was named Female Vocalist of the Year at the Inspirational Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House and Multi-Genre Artist of the Year at the Infinity Music and Film Awards in Nashville. Delnora also received three nominations at this year's Holiday Music & Film Awards for“Christmas Spirit (I Miss You),”“Snowbody But You” and“Bring On Christmas.” Learn more at .ABOUT COMMUNITY CONNECTIONSFounded in 1990 as an outgrowth of the West Virginia Governor's Cabinet on Children and Families, Community Connections is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in Mercer County, WV, and surrounding areas. The organization supports community-focused initiatives that promote strong, healthy lifestyles.ABOUT THE GRANADA THEATERA beautiful downtown Bluefield landmark, the Granada Theater first opened in 1928 and was brought back to life through a community-led restoration effort. Bluefield residents raised over $3.1 million locally for preservation, helping transform the historic theater into a gathering place for a new generation. Its original Wurlitzer organ was restored and returned to the theater, making its triumphant debut in 2024. Today, the Granada welcomes audiences of all ages for movies, live performances, and community events, serving as a cultural centerpiece and helping bring visitors and activity to downtown Bluefield. Learn more at .For media interview requests and promotional tie-in opportunities, contact:

Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya

Allen Media Strategies

+1 703-589-8960

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

I CAN'T WAIT FOR CHRISTMAS TO GET HERE by Delnora

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MERCER COUNTY NATIVE AND SINGER SONGWRITER DELNORA BRINGS HOLIDAY MAGIC TO BLUEFIELD'S GRANADA THEATER DECEMBER 19 News Provided By Allen Media Strategies November 23, 2026, 18:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.