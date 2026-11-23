MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) ShopRite says shoppers can prepare Thanksgiving dinner for 10 for less than $30 in 2026, provided they qualify for the grocery chain's free turkey promotion. Collins Unlimited/Shutterstock

Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people at less than $3 per person sounds almost too good to be true. But ShopRite says families can pull off a traditional holiday meal for under $30 this year, complete with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, and dinner rolls. The grocery chain announced the promotion on November 23, just three days before Thanksgiving, giving shoppers another opportunity to stretch their holiday budgets.

GroceryCouponGuide may earn a commission when you buy through links in this article. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

There's one important detail buried in the deal, however. The advertised price assumes you've already qualified for a free turkey through ShopRite's loyalty promotion, which requires $400 in eligible grocery purchases. Here's what comes with the meal, how to qualify, and whether the deal is worth pursuing before Thanksgiving Day.

What's Included in ShopRite's $30 Thanksgiving Dinner?

ShopRite's official Thanksgiving meal deal includes enough featured ingredients to prepare a traditional holiday dinner for approximately 10 people. The centerpiece is a free Bowl & Basket frozen turkey, provided the shopper meets the qualifying purchase requirement. The package also includes potatoes, stuffing, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls. ShopRite says the featured products total less than $30 when the turkey is obtained through its promotion. The advertised cost is based on specific products and quantities rather than an unrestricted shopping list.

Here's Everything on the Shopping List

The featured meal contains a combination of ShopRite's Bowl & Basket private-label products and recognizable grocery brands. Shoppers can use the list to compare prices with what they already have at home. The official meal includes:

One qualifying Bowl & Basket frozen turkey, free with the required purchases Two 3-pound packages of Bowl & Basket Creamer potatoes One 40-ounce can of Princella Cut Sweet Potatoes Two packages of Bowl & Basket Stuffing Mix Two packages of Bowl & Basket Gravy Mix Three packages of Green Giant green beans Two cans of Bowl & Basket Cream of Mushroom Soup One package of Bowl & Basket French Fried Onions Two cans of Bowl & Basket Cranberry Sauce One 12-count package of Martin's Potato Dinner Rolls

The ingredients provide several familiar Thanksgiving dishes without requiring an elaborate menu. However, shoppers may need additional pantry staples, such as butter, milk, or seasonings, depending on how they prepare the food. Desserts and beverages aren't included in the featured meal. That distinction matters when calculating the actual cost of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. Families should check their kitchens before shopping to avoid unnecessary last-minute purchases.

The Catch: You Must Spend $400 to Get the Free Turkey

The turkey isn't automatically free for everyone who buys the featured side dishes. ShopRite's Free Holiday Favorite promotion requires shoppers to spend $400 on qualifying purchases between October 25 and November 26, 2026. Customers must use the same Price Plus club card throughout the promotional period to accumulate their eligible spending. Once they reach the threshold, they can redeem a qualifying free holiday item, including a Bowl & Basket All-Natural Frozen Turkey weighing up to 21 pounds. Without that reward, the cost of purchasing the turkey would push the Thanksgiving meal above the advertised $30.

How to Check Whether You've Already Qualified

If you regularly shop at ShopRite, you may have already met the $400 spending requirement without realizing it. The grocery chain tracks qualifying purchases when customers use their Price Plus club cards. You can check your progress near the bottom of a recent receipt or through the store's online rewards tracker. Once eligible, select a participating holiday item and scan your card or enter the associated phone number at checkout. The qualifying discount should be applied automatically.

Not Every Purchase Counts Toward the $400

Before assuming you've earned a free turkey, it's worth reviewing the promotion's exclusions. ShopRite doesn't count purchases such as gift cards, prescription medications, lottery tickets, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, milk, and certain other restricted items toward the spending requirement. Taxes and bottle deposits also don't count. Store coupons and Price Plus discounts can reduce the amount credited toward the promotion, while manufacturer coupons are handled under separate calculation rules. Checking your actual reward balance is more reliable than simply adding up your grocery receipts.

The Deadline Is Thanksgiving Day

Shoppers don't have much time left to claim the offer. ShopRite's promotion runs through Thursday, November 26, 2026, which is Thanksgiving Day. Customers must meet the qualifying spending threshold and redeem their selected holiday reward by that deadline. The offer is limited to one reward per household, and participating stores may have different product availability. Maryland ShopRite locations are excluded from the Free Holiday Favorite promotion.

You Don't Have to Choose a Turkey

The Free Holiday Favorite program includes several alternatives for shoppers who prefer something other than a traditional Thanksgiving turkey. Qualifying customers can select from certain participating holiday foods, including plant-based options such as Tofurky and Gardein Plant-Based Turk'y Roast. Other eligible items may include chicken or select discounted holiday favorites. However, choosing a different reward doesn't automatically preserve the advertised under-$30 Thanksgiving meal calculation. That particular price depends on the featured Bowl & Basket turkey being free.

Tools that help (commission links)

Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-piece food storage set A leak-resistant Rubbermaid Brilliance set for leftovers, meal prep, and fridge storage, with clear sides so you can see what is inside. View product

Is the $30 Meal Actually a Good Deal?

For someone who already spends $400 at ShopRite during the promotional period, the Thanksgiving meal could represent meaningful savings. The qualifying grocery purchases aren't an additional expense if they were items the household already intended to buy. However, spending an extra $150 or $200 on unnecessary groceries simply to qualify for a free turkey would defeat the purpose. Shoppers should compare the cost of purchasing a discounted turkey separately with the amount needed to reach the reward threshold. The best deal is the one that lowers your total grocery spending, not necessarily the one with the biggest advertised discount.

How Does ShopRite Compare With Other Thanksgiving Deals?

Several retailers have promoted inexpensive Thanksgiving meal bundles this year. Walmart, Target, Aldi, and other grocery chains have advertised holiday meal options with different serving sizes, products, and pricing requirements. Some packages include a turkey in the advertised price rather than requiring shoppers to earn one separately. That can make them more straightforward for households that don't already qualify for a loyalty reward. Compare the full cost of the ingredients, not just the retailer's advertised price per person.

A Few Ways to Stretch the Meal Further

Families can lower their Thanksgiving grocery bills by checking their pantry before purchasing every ingredient on the promotional list. You may already have gravy mix, canned vegetables, stuffing, or cranberry sauce from previous shopping trips. Choosing store-brand ingredients and skipping unnecessary extras can also keep costs manageable. Leftover turkey, potatoes, and vegetables can become sandwiches, soups, and casseroles after the holiday. Planning those meals ahead of time helps ensure the Thanksgiving grocery budget stretches beyond one dinner.

Don't Let the Word“Free” Distract From the Final Price

ShopRite's Thanksgiving promotion offers an appealing way to feed 10 people for less than $30, especially for loyal customers who have already earned their holiday reward. The featured meal includes many traditional favorites, and the under-$3-per-person price is attractive for a large gathering. However, the $400 qualifying purchase requirement means not every shopper can access the advertised price. With the November 26 deadline approaching, checking your Price Plus balance before shopping could prevent an expensive surprise.

Would you take advantage of ShopRite's Thanksgiving meal deal, or would you rather buy a discounted turkey without meeting a spending requirement?

Want the free grocery savings guide?

Get our state-by-state guide to the cheapest grocery stores, plus savings tips and hand-picked deals twice a month.

Email address

Free. Unsubscribe anytime.