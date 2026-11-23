MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANS CEO James Lyne hosts Leatherman in a featured keynote conversation at SANS's largest annual cybersecurity training event December 14-19

Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nation-state adversaries, ransomware operators, and AI-enabled attacks are increasingly targeting U.S. critical infrastructure and the private sector that keeps it running. SANS Institute CEO James Lyne will sit down with Brett Leatherman, Assistant Director of the FBI's Cyber Division, for a free, public keynote conversation on how the Bureau is confronting those threats , held at SANS Cyber Defense Initiative (CDI) 2026, Dec. 14-19 in Washington, D.C., and live online.

The conversation, "Defending the Digital Frontier: The FBI's Evolving Cyber Mission," takes place Tuesday evening, Dec. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. Leatherman will trace the Bureau's operational evolution, from disrupting malicious cyber activity and combating ransomware to strengthening support for victims and discuss how closer work with the private sector is shaping national cyber priorities.

SANS pairs the keynote with its technical training. Attendees spend the week building hands-on skills to defend the systems adversaries most often target, and the keynote adds a view of how those same threats are being confronted at the national level, by the agency leading that response.

"Brett's team is stopping the exact threats our students spend the week training to defend against, so there's no substitute for hearing it straight from him. I can't wait to hear how he thinks we build a world better for all of us, and with fewer opportunities for our adversaries,” said Lyne. He continued,“That's the whole point of CDI: you train alongside people actually doing the work, and you leave with skills and credentials that hold up under real scrutiny, you get back to your desk, sit at your keyboard and make cyber criminals miserable. See you there.”

SANS courses and GIAC certifications help organizations meet requirements under directives and frameworks including DoD 8140, NIS2, CMMC, DORA, and NICE, and address a skills gap that hiring alone hasn't closed, with this year's course list spanning LLM application security, cloud security engineering, and OT visibility and response. GIAC's accreditation under ISO/IEC 17024 is also why auditors, insurers, and contracting officers accept the credential as evidence.

That shows up in the work attendees do afterward. Natalie J., Senior Information Security Administrator at Broward County Government, who attended CDI 2025, said:“Selecting the right security frameworks was one of my biggest challenges at work. SANS training shaped our entire approach by helping me understand cyber maturity, risk tolerance, and how organizations should build programs.”

The keynote anchors a broader week of programming in Washington, D.C., spanning CDI's training lineup, the 11th annual SANS Services Cup, and the 2026 SANS Difference Makers Awards.

CDI 2026 Training



41 courses spanning cyber defense, offensive operations, digital forensics and incident response, cloud security, ICS/OT security, AI security, and cybersecurity leadership, most paired with a GIAC certification

Core NetWars Tournament, one of the most advanced ranges in the NetWars lineup, included free with course registration In-person and live online formats, with the option to switch between them throughout the week

11th Annual SANS Services Cup

Running December 13–14, the Services Cup pits five-member teams from each branch of the U.S. armed forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard, against one another in a live cyber range competition. The winning branch earns the right to represent the United States at the International Services Cup.

2026 SANS Difference Makers Awards

Held December 15, the invite-only Difference Makers Awards recognize practitioners, educators, researchers, and community builders across categories including Community Champion of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Practitioner of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement. Winners are chosen through a public community vote and advisory board review, and the evening brings together past honorees, SANS instructors, and practitioners from across the field to recognize the work of their peers:

Explore the entire CDI agenda and register at:

About SANS

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 85 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 50 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system, the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.

CONTACT: Meg Cafferty SANS Institute 301-654-7267...