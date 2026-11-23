MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAO PAULO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) - From the Amazon rainforest and Pantanal wetlands to the Cerrado savannas and Atlantic Forest, Brazil's diverse ecosystems invite visitors to discover unique landscapes, wildlife, and cultural experiences.

Brazil is home to six distinct biomes, each offering unique landscapes, ecosystems, and opportunities for nature-based tourism. Spanning the country from north to south, the Amazon, Pantanal, Cerrado, Atlantic Forest, Caatinga, and Pampa showcase the country's remarkable biodiversity while connecting visitors with local cultures, traditions, and ways of life.









Beyond their natural beauty, these ecosystems offer a wide range of experiences, including river excursions, wildlife watching, hiking, horseback riding, visits to traditional communities, and opportunities to explore Brazil's environmental and cultural heritage.

Amazon: Exploring Rivers, Rainforests, and Traditional Communities

As Brazil's largest biome, the Amazon is known for its vast tropical forests, extensive river networks, and extraordinary biodiversity. Destinations such as Manaus and Alter do Chão provide opportunities to explore the region through boat trips, guided forest walks, birdwatching, and visits to riverside communities.









In Manaus, visitors can also witness the Meeting of the Waters, where the Negro and Solimões rivers flow side by side.

Pantanal: A Destination for Wildlife and Cultural Experiences

One of the world's largest tropical wetlands, the Pantanal is shaped by seasonal flooding, creating diverse habitats for an impressive variety of wildlife. Jaguars, capybaras, caimans, giant otters, and numerous bird species inhabit the region.









Destinations such as Poconé, Corumbá, Miranda, and Aquidauana offer opportunities for photographic safaris, boat trips, birdwatching, horseback riding, and stays at traditional ranches, where visitors can experience regional cuisine and Pantanal traditions.

Cerrado: Discovering Brazil's Savannas and Waterfalls

Known as the Brazilian savanna, the Cerrado features diverse vegetation, from open grasslands to areas of woodland, as well as important springs and river basins.









Destinations such as Chapada dos Veadeiros, Jalapão, Chapada dos Guimarães, and Serra da Canastra offer hiking trails, waterfalls, rock formations, and wildlife observation. In Jalapão, visitors can also explore the region's famous fervedouros, natural springs with crystal-clear waters.

Atlantic Forest: From Forest Trails to Coastal Landscapes

Stretching along much of Brazil's coastline, the Atlantic Forest encompasses tropical forests, mangroves, coastal vegetation, and mountain landscapes. Foz do Iguaçu, home to Iguaçu National Park, is one of the destinations where visitors can experience this biome.









Beyond the famous waterfalls, travelers can explore forest trails, discover native species at Parque das Aves, and learn about freshwater biodiversity at AquaFoz. Other destinations include the Serra do Mar mountain range and Ilha Grande, offering opportunities for hiking, birdwatching, and coastal experiences.

Caatinga: Exploring Brazil's Semi-Arid Landscapes

Found exclusively in Brazil, the Caatinga is characterized by vegetation adapted to semi-arid conditions, including cacti, thorny shrubs, and small trees. Despite its dry appearance during certain periods, the biome supports distinctive biodiversity.









Destinations such as Serra da Capivara National Park, in Piauí, and Catimbau National Park, in Pernambuco, combine natural landscapes with archaeological heritage, offering hiking trails, wildlife observation, and opportunities to discover prehistoric rock paintings and local traditions.

Pampa: Discovering the Traditions of Southern Brazil

Located exclusively in Rio Grande do Sul, the Pampa is characterized by vast natural grasslands, rolling hills, wetlands, and rich biodiversity.









Destinations such as Santana do Livramento, Bagé, Alegrete, and the Espinilho State Park region offer opportunities to explore rural properties, observe wildlife, enjoy horseback riding, and experience Gaúcho culture. Regional cuisine and traditional rural customs are also central to the identity of this southern Brazilian biome.

A Journey Through Brazil's Natural Heritage

Together, Brazil's six biomes reveal the country's remarkable environmental and cultural diversity. From the Amazon's waterways to the Pantanal's wetlands, the Cerrado's waterfalls, the Atlantic Forest's trails, the Caatinga's archaeological sites, and the Pampa's grasslands, each ecosystem offers a different perspective on Brazil.

Exploring these regions allows travelers to connect with nature, discover local traditions, and gain a deeper understanding of the importance of preserving the country's natural heritage for future generations.

Contact:

Caio Dalbem - ...

Gisele Abrahao - ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

