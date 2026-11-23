MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ionis) common stock (NASDAQ: IONS).

The investigation concerns whether Ionis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Ionis is a commercial and clinical-stage drug company. IONS' leading approved drug is TRYNGOLZA. The FDA approved TRYNGOLZA in December 2024 for patients with Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome. On June 24, 2026, the FDA approved TRYNGOLZA as an adjunct to diet to lower someone's triglycerides in adults with hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG).

Before the market opened on November 9, 2026, IONS announced good third quarter 2026 results but said TRYNGOLZA sales for sHTG had“been more gradual than anticipated...we have identified clear opportunities to improve performance.” Third quarter TRYNGOLZA sales were just $9 million and management lowered its full-year TRYNGOLZA sale guidance to $50 million from $100 - $110 million. Management kept total company 2026 revenue guidance in place. On this news, IONS' stock price plummeted $8.42 per share to $31.00, a drop of 21.4% on very heavy volume.

Investors who suffered losses trading in Ionis common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or....

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