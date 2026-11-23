MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is continuing its investigation into potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Xenon”) common stock (NASDAQ: XENE).

The investigation concerns whether Xenon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Xenon is a clinical-stage drug company developing azetukalner (formerly XEN1101), its lead drug candidate, for neurological and psychiatric disorders, principally focal-onset seizures, major depressive disorder (MDD), and bipolar depression. Azetukalner is a selective Kv7 potassium-channel opener designed to reduce excessive neuronal activity in the brain. In January 2025, Xenon announced the initiation of its Phase 3 X-NOVA2 trial, designed to enroll approximately 450 patients to evaluate a 20-mg dose of azetukalner against placebo for the treatment of MDD.

After the market closed on September 17, 2026, Xenon announced a voluntary pause in new patient enrollment in its ongoing clinical studies in MDD and bipolar depression following an analysis of neuropsychiatric adverse events in those studies. Following this announcement, Xenon's stock price fell $17.60 per share, or 30.7%, to close at $39.75 on September 18, 2026, on very heavy trading volume.

Investors who suffered losses trading Xenon common stock and would like to discuss the investigation are encouraged to contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655 or....

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