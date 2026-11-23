Schooled by Perfect Strangers by Carla Hawk Laidig

Her memoir looks back on the people whose kindness and influence helped shape a life, a career, and a family.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carla Hawk Laidig opens Schooled by Perfect Strangers with the day she adopted four children from Russia, a moment she describes as the greatest day of her life. From there, the memoir looks back across more than twenty years of encounters with people whose kindness, encouragement, and unexpected help influenced her path.

The book grew from a wish to share those experiences and thank the people behind them. As her parents approached their seventy-third anniversary, Laidig wanted them to hear stories she had held back over the years. Writing also offered a way to recognize the many strangers who had enriched her life.

Her account considers how brief encounters can carry lasting significance. The people she remembers entered her life in different ways, sometimes offering practical help and sometimes opening a door to something new. Together, their stories form a personal record of gratitude and the connections that helped bring her to the decision to build a family through adoption.

Laidig also writes with an awareness of loneliness, something she identifies in her own experience. She hopes the memoir will encourage readers to feel more comfortable acknowledging and speaking with the people they meet in everyday life. A smile, a conversation, or a moment of attention can be a starting point for connection.

At the heart of Schooled by Perfect Strangers is Laidig's appreciation for the influence people can have before they know one another well. By sharing the encounters she continues to remember, she invites readers to consider the people who have shaped their own lives and the opportunities for kindness still ahead.

Book details are available through the Amazon link below.

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Carla Hawk Laidig

BrightKey PR

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Carla Hawk Laidig Celebrates Unexpected Connections in Schooled by Perfect Strangers News Provided By BrightKey PR November 23, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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