Adetayo Adeyeye - Founder of Taryor Gabriels

Taryor Gabriels Luxury Bespoke Suit Collection

African traditional menswear designs by Taryor Gabriels.

Award-winning designer with 16 years of experience and celebrity clientele expands his global luxury menswear presence.

- Adetayo Adeyeye

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury menswear designer Adetayo Adeyeye, founder and creative director of Taryor Gabriels Clothing LLC, is preparing for a planned presentation at New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2027, marking another milestone in the fashion house's international development.

Ahead of the New York presentation, Taryor Gabriels is also scheduled to participate in Global Fusion Fashion Week on Saturday, December 5, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina, further strengthening the brand's presence in the American fashion industry.

Based in Houston, Taryor Gabriels specializes in bespoke suits, tuxedos, wedding attire and African traditional menswear. The brand combines European tailoring techniques with African design traditions, creating garments that emphasize craftsmanship, precision and individual style.

With 16 years of industry experience, Adeyeye has developed a career spanning luxury tailoring, runway presentations, celebrity styling and fashion education, establishing a growing presence in Houston's multicultural fashion landscape.

From Lagos to Houston: Bringing African Luxury Menswear to a Global Audience

Founded in Lagos, Taryor Gabriels developed its identity through bespoke tailoring and a commitment to creating garments that reflect individual personality, cultural heritage and contemporary elegance.

The brand's expansion into Houston represents an important step in reaching American clients seeking custom-made suits, sophisticated African attire and formalwear for weddings, business engagements and special occasions.

"What drew me to design was how clothes can change the way a man carries himself," Adeyeye said. "Growing up in Nigeria, I saw how much pride people took in dressing for an important occasion. A garment could tell you where someone came from and what the occasion meant to him."

His signature designs emphasize structured shoulders, refined lapels, balanced silhouettes and carefully selected fabrics, bringing together traditional African influences and European tailoring techniques.

Taryor Gabriels Discusses Fashion and Entrepreneurship on Afrovibes TV

In a recent television interview on The Godfather Mindset, hosted by Adam Bellinger on Afrovibes TV, Adeyeye discussed his fashion journey, creative philosophy and vision for expanding Taryor Gabriels into international fashion markets.

The conversation explored the importance of craftsmanship, cultural identity and entrepreneurship in developing a distinctive luxury fashion brand.

Adeyeye's approach to menswear reflects his belief that African fashion can maintain its cultural authenticity while participating in the global luxury industry.

His television appearance also provided an opportunity to highlight the role of African designers in shaping contemporary fashion and introducing traditional design influences to new audiences.

Dressing International Entertainment Personalities

Throughout his career, Adeyeye has worked with clients across entertainment, business and public life.

According to the fashion house's professional profile, Taryor Gabriels has created garments for or worked with internationally recognized Nigerian entertainers, including Davido, Burna Boy, 2Baba (2Face Idibia), P-Square, AY Comedian, Teju Babyface and Iyanya.

Among his notable projects, Adeyeye created a bespoke suit for Davido, the internationally recognized Afrobeats recording artist, reflecting the brand's experience designing for prominent entertainment personalities.

The fashion house has also served business leaders, institutional executives and public figures seeking personalized formalwear and African ceremonial attire.

Industry Awards, Runway Experience and Recognition.

Adeyeye's career includes several fashion industry honors and recognitions. According to the company's professional records, these include:

- 2013 - Designer of the Year, Mode Men Magazine

- 2014 - Designer of the Year, Wed Expo

- 2024 - Named among the 100 Most Trusted and Innovative Fashion Brands of the Year by AfricanBrands

His runway experience includes presentations associated with Lagos Bridal Fashion Week, ARISE Fashion Week and Texas Fashion Week.

These achievements reflect the brand's development and its ambition to contribute more prominently to international fashion.

Advancing Bespoke Tailoring Through Fashion Education

Beyond designing luxury menswear, Adeyeye has contributed to professional training within the fashion industry.

In January 2026, he led an advanced suit-making masterclass, "Curated Excellence in Suit-Making," where participating designers and tailors explored garment construction, structural balance, silhouettes, lapel finishing and tailoring techniques.

The initiative reflected his commitment to sharing professional expertise, supporting emerging designers and promoting technical excellence within African fashion.

Adeyeye's creative journey is also complemented by his wife's work as a women's fashion designer, reflecting their shared involvement in the fashion industry and creative entrepreneurship.

New York Fashion Week 2027, Global Fusion Fashion Week and Future Expansion

As part of its continued expansion, Taryor Gabriels is scheduled to participate in Global Fusion Fashion Week on Saturday, December 5, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The upcoming fashion event will provide another platform for the Houston-based luxury menswear brand to showcase its creative vision, craftsmanship and African-inspired designs to a broader fashion audience.

The Charlotte event comes as Taryor Gabriels prepares a 10-look Autumn/Winter 2027 menswear collection for a planned presentation on February 13, 2027, during New York Fashion Week with Runway 7.

The collection is expected to showcase the brand's distinctive tailoring approach, contemporary silhouettes and African-inspired design influences.

These upcoming runway appearances reflect Adeyeye's broader vision to strengthen the fashion house's presence in the United States and international fashion markets while developing ready-to-wear collections and a future womenswear line.

"My ambition is for Taryor Gabriels to become one of the most respected luxury menswear houses in the world," Adeyeye said. "I want to grow our bespoke clientele, expand our ready-to-wear collections, and establish a lasting presence in major fashion markets."

He added, "Ultimately, I want someone to recognize a Taryor Gabriels jacket by its cut and silhouette before they ever see the label."

As the company continues developing its Houston operations and preparing for upcoming runway presentations in Charlotte and New York, Adeyeye remains focused on combining African cultural heritage with contemporary luxury tailoring.

About Taryor Gabriels Clothing LLC

Taryor Gabriels Clothing LLC is a Houston-based luxury menswear fashion house founded by designer Adetayo Adeyeye, with roots in Lagos, Nigeria. The company specializes in bespoke suits, tuxedos, wedding attire and African traditional menswear. Its designs combine European tailoring techniques with African cultural influences, emphasizing craftsmanship, individualized fit and contemporary formalwear.

Media Contact

Taryor Gabriels Clothing LLC

Houston, Texas, United States

Website:

Instagram: @taryorgabriels

Leanna Mack

Afrovibes TV & Radio

+1 800-657-5101

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