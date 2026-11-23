Matt Vogelhuber, R.Ph., CEO of fluidIQ

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Members of the fluidIQ and Pulmodyne Team

Submission marks key regulatory milestone in joint development program between fluidIQ and Pulmodyne, an Intersurgical company

- Matthew Vogelhuber, R.Ph., Chief Executive Officer of fluidIQELLIJAY, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- fluidIQ, Inc., a public benefit corporation developing fluidics-based respiratory technologies, today announced it has submitted a De Novo classification request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Fluidic Respiratory Device (FRD). De Novo is a regulatory pathway FDA uses to evaluate novel low-to-moderate risk medical devices that do not fit prior predicate technologies on the market.The submission is the result of a joint development between fluidIQ and Pulmodyne, Inc., an Intersurgical company, conducted under the global licensing and joint research and development agreement the two companies announced in October 2022."Submitting this De Novo request marks a defining milestone for fluidIQ and for everyone who has worked to advance this technology," said Matthew Vogelhuber, R.Ph., Chief Executive Officer of fluidIQ. "Our founders came together during the pandemic with a simple question: 'can breathing support be made smaller, simpler, and free of electric or battery power?' Today, we have submitted that resulting work to the FDA for its independent review. We are grateful to our partners at Pulmodyne and Intersurgical, whose respiratory expertise and manufacturing experience have been essential to this program, and to the clinicians and engineers who have contributed along the way. We look forward to working with the agency throughout the review process."“We are pleased to reach this important milestone and look forward to continued progress for this innovative collaboration,” said Brad Wheeler, Executive Vice President of Pulmodyne, an Intersurgical company. Intersurgical is a respiratory care device company headquartered in Wokingham, United Kingdom.The FRD is a handheld, gas-powered resuscitation device under development for use by emergency medical services and first responders. Built on fluidIQ's proprietary fluidics platform it's designed to operate without electricity, batteries, or electronic sensors. FRD is a working name; a trade name has not yet been selected. Fluidics uses gas flows and pressures to perform control functions typically handled by electronic or battery-powered components.The De Novo pathway applies to novel medical devices of low to moderate risk for which no legally marketed predicate device exists. The FDA will review the request and may grant or deny it or request additional information. fluidIQ cannot predict the timing or outcome of the FDA's review. Regulatory status: The FRD has not been cleared, approved, or granted marketing authorization by the FDA and has not determined that the device is safe or effective for any use. It is not available for sale or distribution in the United States or any other country, and fluidIQ is not accepting orders.About fluidIQfluidIQ, Inc., a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by doctors, engineers and patient advocates who came together to address gaps in medical needs, including resuscitators, amid a global medical crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple-to-deploy and operate technology solutions that address the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ's roadmap for an entire family of fluidic-based products is dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols with user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective solutions, The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate devices automatically without reliance on electricity, sensors or batteries and is the basis for fluidIQ's technology. Fast Company named fluidIQ's lead technology a“World Changing Idea” and The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) awarded fluidIQ's technology innovation. Visit to learn more.About Pulmodyne, an Intersurgical companyPulmodyne, an Intersurgical company, specializes in manufacturing high quality disposable respiratory products as a brand of Intersurgical since 2021. Intersurgical is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of high-quality medical devices for respiratory care and support. Our purpose is to deliver trusted respiratory solutions that enable healthcare professionals to provide exceptional patient care-all within a work environment where our people can thrive. We are committed to being a respected healthcare partner, driven by quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility in everything we do.

Teresa Barnes

fluidIQ

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fluidIQ Submits De Novo Classification Request to U.S. FDA for Its Fluidic Respiratory Device News Provided By fluidIQ November 23, 2026, 18:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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