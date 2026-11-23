Oliver, Duncan & Ruger's Wild Adventure: A Dog Lover's Activity Book with Mazes, Word Searches, Coloring Pages & Puzzles Starring Three Real Labradors by Kate Schilling

Inspired by the author's own dogs, the full-color book brings a Colorado mountain pack to life with photographs, puzzles, and creative activities for ages 6–12.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three beloved Labrador Retrievers are taking their adventures from the Colorado mountains to the pages of a new activity book. In Oliver, Duncan & Ruger's Wild Adventure, children's author Kate Schilling introduces readers to her own dogs through a colorful collection of photographs, puzzles, and creative challenges that celebrate the fun, companionship, and unforgettable personalities of man's best friend.

At the heart of the book are Oliver, Duncan, and Ruger, three Labradors with very different personalities. Oliver is the ball-loving leader of the pack, Duncan is the sweet and playful chocolate Lab, and Ruger is the adventurous youngest member whose bold curiosity once led to an unexpected encounter with a mother bear and her cubs. Together, their real-life experiences bring warmth and personality to an activity book created for children and dog lovers alike.

Across 72 full-color pages, readers can explore mazes, word searches, coloring pages based on actual photographs, counting exercises, word scrambles, and spot-the-difference puzzles. Additional activities include dot-to-dots, matching games, trivia, and creative writing prompts. Special "Growing Up" photo pages offer a glimpse of each Labrador as a puppy and follow their journey into adulthood, allowing readers to get to know the dogs beyond the games.

For Schilling, the inspiration is close to home. Living in the Colorado mountains with her husband, Mark, and their three Labradors, she has experienced firsthand the joy, humor, and memorable moments that come with sharing life with dogs. By incorporating her own companions into the book, she brings a personal touch to the activities and gives young readers three real personalities to follow.

“Oliver, Duncan, and Ruger are with me every day here in the Colorado mountains, and they have filled our home with love and laughter. This book is my way of sharing that joy with families, and my thank-you to the three dogs who inspired it,” says Schilling.

With its large 8.5-by-11-inch format, the book provides plenty of room for coloring, drawing, and completing activities. A full answer key and certificate of completion round out the activities. On the final page, Schilling and her husband, Mark, share a personal tribute letter to the three Labradors who inspired the book.

Created with readers ages 6–12 in mind, Oliver, Duncan & Ruger's Wild Adventure offers an engaging option for family activities, independent play, and anyone who shares a love for Labrador Retrievers.

Kate Schilling is a children's book author and founder of KS Creative Enterprises. Drawing inspiration from her experiences and interests, she develops books that bring together creativity, exploration, and hands-on entertainment. Her growing collection includes Wilbur's Ocean Adventure, inspired by her passion for scuba diving, and Up, Up & Away! Bush Plane Activity Book, which introduces children to aviation through interactive activities. Her collection also includes a Three Labs coloring book, making Oliver, Duncan & Ruger's Wild Adventure her second Labrador-themed book. Her latest work brings that same creative approach to a subject especially dear to her: her own four-legged companions.

For more information about the author and her books, please visit:



Publisher: KS Creative Enterprises

Publication Date: October 25, 2026

Format: Paperback, 72 pages, 8.5 x 11 inches, full color

ISBN-13: 979-8165166334

Price: $17.99

Oliver, Duncan & Ruger's Wild Adventure is available now on Amazon:



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Oliver, Duncan & Ruger's Wild Adventure is available now on Amazon:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Kate Schilling

BrightKey PR

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Three Real Labradors Star in Kate Schilling's New Activity Book News Provided By BrightKey PR November 23, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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