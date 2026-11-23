MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Little Wicomico Oyster Company Reports Significant Losses Following Month-Long Disruption in Care of Juvenile Oysters

HEATHSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a voluntary recall of oysters last month, Little Wicomico Oyster Company, LLC is working to save approximately 75 million juvenile oysters after a prolonged interruption to essential aquaculture care of seed oysters. The fourth-generation, family-run business has resumed critical maintenance activities following a court ruling permitting the care of its oysters. However, significant losses have already occurred with hundreds of thousands of young oysters found dead.

The Little Wicomico River remains closed to shellfish harvesting amid an ongoing investigation by the Virginia Department of Health working to find the source of the pollution. The closure did not explicitly prohibit routine maintenance of juvenile oysters. Oysters require an essential process to ensure healthy growth, which involves removing oysters from the water to clean and sort them, placing them in appropriately sized bags, and returning them to their growing areas.

However, Little Wicomico Oyster Company workers were unlawfully prevented by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission from performing this routine maintenance for more than a month, placing approximately 75 million seed oysters at risk. The company subsequently took legal action, and was granted a preliminary injunction allowing workers to resume essential care of the oysters.

“The health and safety of our customers has always been our highest priority. We immediately and voluntarily initiated the recall and have continued to work closely with health officials throughout the ongoing investigation,” said Myles Cockrell, owner of Little Wicomico Oyster Company.“At the same time, we have been working to protect the millions of young oysters in our care, without compromising public health. We never sought permission to sell or distribute oysters from the closed river. We simply sought to provide the essential care these young oysters need to survive while the investigation continues.”

The investigation into the source of the contamination remains ongoing, with health officials continuing to evaluate testing results and other potential contributing factors. While the full circumstances have not yet been determined, Little Wicomico Oyster Company continues to prioritize public health while working to address the long-term viability of its aquaculture operations.

For nearly a century, the Cockrell family has depended on the Little Wicomico River for its livelihood, building a business that now spans four generations.

“Our family has dedicated our lives to producing delicious, sustainable seafood,” said Cockrell.“These oysters represent more than our livelihood. They represent generations of hard work and a proud tradition of bringing quality seafood to tables across the country.”

About Little Wicomico Oyster Company

The Little Wicomico Oyster Company, LLC is a fourth-generation, family-owned business based in Virginia, with family roots in the region dating back to 1650, when John Cockrell arrived in Reedville, Virginia. In 1920, Addison Cockrell purchased the family homestead along the Little Wicomico River, where the family established a fish trapping and marine boatyard operation in 1930 that eventually evolved into a major oyster farm. For nearly a century, the family has built a legacy rooted in quality, tradition, and environmental stewardship. Specializing in the great Eastern Oyster, the company uses sustainable aquaculture practices to cultivate premium oysters. Known for their distinctive briny, full-bodied flavor, Little Wicomico's oysters are enjoyed by customers across the country.

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Little Wicomico Oyster Company

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Virginia Oyster Company Resumes Efforts to Save 75 Million Young Oysters After Court Battle News Provided By News, Little Wicomico Oyster Company November 23, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry



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