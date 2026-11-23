MENAFN - GetNews)"Chicken Floss Cakes from SAVORHILL in Richmond, BC"Richmond specialty bakery combines fine-textured sponge cakes, house-made signature sauce and classic and contemporary Asian-inspired flavours.

RICHMOND, BC - Nov. 23, 2026 - SAVORHILL, a specialty bakery in Richmond, British Columbia, is showcasing its collection of 11 varieties of Chicken Floss Cakes (Rou Song Bei Bei), combining traditional hands-on baking techniques with a range of savoury, sweet and tea-inspired flavours.

Chicken Floss Cakes are individual sponge cakes coated with sauce and finished with savoury chicken floss. At SAVORHILL, the floss is 100% chicken: no pork or any other meat is used.

At SAVORHILL, particular attention is given to the sponge's texture, the balance of its house-made signature sauce and the way each component works together.

A Distinctive Approach to Sponge Cake

The foundation of SAVORHILL's Chicken Floss Cakes is a soft, moist sponge developed to achieve a fine, uniform crumb.

Rather than relying on large air pockets for a loose texture, the bakery focuses on producing a delicate internal structure with small, evenly distributed air cells.

The process involves careful control of ingredient proportions, mixing, aeration and baking.

SAVORHILL describes the intended texture as "Clouds Among the Mountains," reflecting both the softness of its sponge and the imagery behind the bakery's Chinese name, Shan Ye, which opens with the character for "mountain."

Traditional Hands-On Preparation

Although SAVORHILL serves a growing customer base, the bakery continues to use hands-on preparation methods for key production steps.

These include separating eggs by hand, preparing its signature baking sauce in-house, brushing sauce onto the sponge and coating each cake with chicken floss.

The bakery's floss is made only from chicken. Its relatively mild flavour allows it to complement a variety of ingredients, from traditional seaweed to contemporary combinations such as black truffle and matcha.

By maintaining these preparation methods alongside standardized production processes, SAVORHILL aims to deliver consistent texture and flavour across its daily output.

Eleven Flavours, From Traditional to Contemporary

SAVORHILL's current collection includes 11 varieties: Nori Seaweed, Original, Salted Egg Yolk, Crab, Lemon Yogurt, Black Truffle, Chocolate Cookie, Mango Pomelo Sago, Spicy Fresh Chili, Strawberry and Matcha.

The selection combines familiar savoury flavours with fruit-inspired and contemporary variations.

Among the more distinctive offerings is the Matcha Chicken Floss Cake, made with SAVORHILL matcha powder and the bakery's house-made signature sauce.

The combination brings together matcha's fresh, subtly earthy tea notes, the smooth richness of the sauce, the softness of the sponge and the savoury character of chicken floss.

The result is a layered flavour experience that offers a different interpretation of a traditional Asian bakery favourite.

Specialty Beverages and Future Tea-Inspired Offerings

Beyond its signature bakery products, SAVORHILL offers coffee and specialty beverages, including matcha drinks.

Matcha and hojicha are also expected to become important areas of future product development for the brand.

By exploring these tea-based flavours alongside its established bakery offerings, SAVORHILL aims to create a broader selection of desserts and beverages while maintaining its focus on product quality and flavour balance.

From Online Sales to a Richmond Storefront

The business began online sales under the name Biguri Cakes in October 2022 and opened its SAVORHILL storefront in Richmond in January 2026.

Located on Alexandra Road, the bakery serves customers seeking specialty Asian-inspired baked goods and beverages.

Alongside its Chicken Floss Cakes, SAVORHILL offers other bakery creations, including snowy cream desserts and tiger-skin mochi floss rolls.

Customers can visit the Richmond storefront or place orders online for pickup. The shop is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; it is closed on Tuesdays.

About SAVORHILL

SAVORHILL is a specialty bakery and beverage shop located in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.

The business began online sales as Biguri Cakes in October 2022 and opened its Richmond storefront under the SAVORHILL name in January 2026.

Specializing in Chicken Floss Cakes, SAVORHILL focuses on fine-textured sponge, house-made signature sauce and traditional hands-on preparation.

Its current collection includes 11 Chicken Floss Cake varieties, all made with 100% chicken floss, alongside specialty desserts, coffee and matcha beverages. The brand also plans to develop additional matcha- and hojicha-inspired offerings.

Store Information

SAVORHILL

160-8611 Alexandra Road, Richmond, BC V6X 1C3, Canada

Hours: Mon, Wed, Thu 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri-Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; closed Tuesdays

Phone: (236) 880-6862

Website: