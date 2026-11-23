MENAFN - GetNews)"HoudahGeo 7.3 for Mac combines a large built-in map with photo browsing tools for assigning, reviewing, and refining photo locations."HoudahGeo 7.3 updates photo and video geotagging for Mac with easier map-based workflows, a photo picker for map clusters, sharper previews, and more responsive browsing. The release adds RAW+HEIC and RAW+HEIF pairing and improves video metadata export. Automatic GPS track matching, manual map placement, and saved places help photographers add location information to collections large and small.

WALLISELLEN, Switzerland - Nov. 23, 2026 - Houdah Studios GmbH announces HoudahGeo 7.3, an update to its photo and video geotagging application for Mac. The release focuses on making map-based geocoding easier, from browsing photos taken at the same location to finding a selected image on the map. It also improves support for HEIF photo pairs and video metadata.

HoudahGeo determines where photos and videos were captured and writes that information into their metadata. It combines automatic GPS track matching with a large built-in map, reusable saved places, and manual tools for collections of any size.

“A GPS track log makes geocoding quick and automatic, but not every trip comes with one,” said Pierre Bernard, founder of Houdah Studios GmbH.“HoudahGeo combines automatic matching with a large map and saved places so photographers can work through a collection in manageable steps. Version 7.3 focuses on making those everyday map workflows easier.”

Easier to Find, Review, and Place Photos

HoudahGeo 7.3 adds a photo picker to clusters on the built-in map. Clicking a cluster lets users browse the photos at that location and select the one they want, making crowded locations easier to review.

Improved map callouts, selection highlighting, and automatic centering make selected photos easier to find. Sharper previews, including previews for RAW-only photos, help users identify images without leaving the map. The photo grid is also more responsive when scrolling, resizing thumbnails, and switching between list and grid views.

These refinements support HoudahGeo's incremental approach to manual geocoding. Users can work through a collection in stages, apply saved places to photos taken at familiar locations, and refine individual positions on the large map. There is no need to locate every image independently or complete the entire collection in one sitting.

Automatic Geocoding When a Track Log Is Available

For automatic geocoding, users can import a GPS track log recorded by a dedicated GPS device or a phone app. HoudahGeo matches photo and video timestamps to the recorded route and assigns coordinates automatically. Geotagged reference photos provide another way to locate images captured during the same trip.

Automatic and manual methods work together: users can review computed positions on the map, adjust individual locations, and fill gaps where no track was recorded.

Improved HEIF and Video Support

Version 7.3 adds support for RAW+HEIC and RAW+HEIF photo pairs, with the same metadata export and XMP sidecar options available for RAW+JPEG pairs. Photographers can retain their preferred paired-file workflow when using HEIF instead of JPEG.

Video improvements include better altitude handling during metadata export, a fix for outdated altitude values in Canon MP4 files, and improved handling of video keywords. The update also fixes metadata export stalls and improves file-copy error handling.

Location Information That Stays with the Files

HoudahGeo writes location metadata into supported photo and video files without re-compressing the media. Unlike locations stored only in a photo library's database, embedded geotags travel with the files and remain available to compatible applications. HoudahGeo works with Apple Photos, Adobe Lightroom, and files stored in folders.

Availability

HoudahGeo 7.3 is available from and requires macOS 12.4 or later. A free trial is available. Licenses are perpetual and include 12 months of updates; users can continue using covered versions without renewing. Current pricing and upgrade options are available at .

About Houdah Studios GmbH

Houdah Studios GmbH is an independent software company based in Wallisellen, Switzerland. It develops Mac applications for photography, file search, and everyday productivity. Its products include HoudahGeo, HoudahSpot, Photos Workbench, and CustomShortcuts. The company's mission is to help people organize, find, and get more from their digital content through focused, practical software.