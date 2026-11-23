MENAFN - GetNews)"FaceSage, an AI face reading app"FaceSage, an AI face reading app, reads a person's character from a photo using Chinese face reading, Western physiognomy and first-impression research. It is now available on iPhone, Android and the web.

New York, NY - Nov. 23, 2026 - FaceSage, an AI face reading app, is now available on iPhone, Android and the web at facesage. The app reads a person's character from a photo of their face. It's based on Chinese face reading and three other ancient traditions, and is aimed at people who want a clearer sense of who they are and of the people they're interested in.

Face reading has been practiced for centuries, from mian xiang in China to physiognomy in Europe, but most online versions offer a handful of generic lines that could fit anyone. FaceSage takes a more detailed approach. It maps the structure of the face, measures features such as the brow line, eye spacing, nose and jaw, and compares each measurement with a wide population; it has used tens of thousands of faces as training. The result is a written reading about that one person. Readings can use up to three photos of the same person, including a side view.

Each face is read through four lenses: classical Chinese face reading, Western physiognomy, French morphopsychology and modern research on first impressions. A reading covers character and values, how a person tends to show up in relationships and friendships, their strengths and the things to watch out for. Users can also compare two faces in a compatibility reading and see which celebrity they look like. FaceSage also offers longer reports, including a forecast of the month ahead, a sketch of a soulmate's face and other in-depth reads.

A free face reading scan is available on the website, with full written readings available to unlock on the web and in the app.

Privacy is built into the app. Full photos are not stored on FaceSage's servers, no one on the team ever sees the photos users upload, and the company does not sell personal information.

"People have always read faces, whether they admit it or not," said a FaceSage spokesperson. "We built FaceSage to make that first read more thoughtful, by showing what a face actually says and explaining why."

FaceSage is available now on the App Store, on Google Play and at facesage.

About FaceSage

FaceSage is an AI face reading app launched in 2026 by Cool People LLC. It combines classical Chinese face reading with Western physiognomy, French morphopsychology and research on first impressions to produce personal character and compatibility readings from a photo. The app is available on iPhone, Android and the web. Its mission is to turn one of the oldest ways people size each other up into a reading that is specific, thoughtful and private.

For more information or media inquiries, visit facesage.