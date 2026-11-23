MENAFN - GetNews)"DoThis NYC, a daily guide to things to do in NYC"DoThis NYC, a guide to things to do in NYC, now lists more than 700 fun upcoming events across the five boroughs, about 430 of them free. The list is updated every morning, so readers see upcoming events.

New York, NY - Nov. 23, 2026 - DoThis NYC, a things to do in NYC guide, now lists more than 700 upcoming events across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island, about 430 of them free. The list is updated every morning and is aimed at New Yorkers and visitors who are looking for things to do for today, tonight or the weekend.

Most event roundups in the city are written once a week and fall out of date within days. DoThis NYC takes a different approach. Every event on the list is still upcoming, and each one goes through a taste test, so only the fun ones make the cut. Each listing's description says what it is, where it is, when it starts and what it costs. Readers can open things to do in NYC this weekend, browse free things to do in NYC or find things to do in NYC with kids, and narrow any list by day, borough or type of activity.

Besides the daily list, the site has guides on the things New Yorkers search for again and again: free and pay-what-you-wish hours at more than 90 museums in NYC, every upcoming street fair and parade, free concerts and comedy shows, festivals and film festivals, and more than 170 birthday freebies. Forty-eight neighborhood guides, from Chinatown to Astoria, review local places worth visiting alongside what is happening nearby.

"New York has more going on than anyone can keep up with, and so much of it is free," said Nora Kinsella, editor of DoThis NYC. "We wanted one list that shows the fun, cool things actually happening today, so people spend less time searching and more time out in the city."

The full list of things to do in NYC is available now at dothisnyc.

Readers can also sign up for a free Thursday email with weekend picks, or join an optional membership that adds full venue details, a daily email matched to their interests and an ad-free version of the site.

DoThis NYC also publishes longer articles on the DoThis NYC blog, including guides to the best things to do in NYC, things to do in NYC at night, romantic things to do in NYC and where to find omakase and sushi in the city.

About DoThis NYC

DoThis NYC is an independent New York City guide to events and activities, founded in 2026. It publishes a daily list of things to do across the five boroughs, along with guides to free museums, street fairs, parades, festivals, free concerts, comedy and neighborhoods. Its mission is to give New Yorkers and visitors a current, reliable answer to the question of what to do in the city on any given day.

For more information or media inquiries, visit dothisnyc.