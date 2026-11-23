MENAFN - GetNews) Darkroom established Jetty's Amazon business in preparation for its November 9 launch. Within 24 hours, Jetty ranked among the top 500 in its Amazon category.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 - Darkroom, the AI-native growth marketing firm with over $5 billion in attributable commerce revenue, today announced its partnership with Jetty, the hydration brand founded by Poppi co-founders Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, as Jetty's Amazon partner. Darkroom managed Jetty's Amazon presence from inception, overseeing account setup, catalog creation, product content, advertising, and promotions ahead of the November 9 launch.

Jetty launched nationwide in ready-to-drink bottles and ready-to-mix powders, each available in five flavors, at Whole Foods Market and online at Amazon, Target, and drinkjetty. The Ellsworths, who sold Poppi to PepsiCo for $1.95 billion in 2025, are self-funding Jetty's launch with $2.5 million.

Establishing Jetty's Amazon business before launch

Darkroom began working with Jetty in September 2026, before any Jetty products were available on Amazon. In the weeks leading up to launch, Jetty built demand through Allison Ellsworth's social following and a creator seeding campaign. The objective was clear: ensure Jetty's listings were prepared to receive branded traffic on November 9. Darkroom's marketplaces team managed the entire launch process:



Account and brand setup: Seller Central and Amazon Brand Registry, set up from scratch.

Catalog: listings for each single-flavor case and variety pack, with both FBA and merchant fulfillment available at launch.

Content: launch copy, search terms, main images, A+ content, and the Jetty Brand Store, developed in collaboration with Jetty's creative team.

Advertising: Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display campaigns, with brand defense initiatives live on November 8, one day before launch. Promotions and attribution: Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, along with attribution links to track traffic Jetty drives to Amazon from social, SMS, and email.

Jetty engaged Darkroom to build a profitable, scalable Amazon business. In addition to sales and margin, the team monitors customer acquisition, organic visibility, conversion rates, review quality, advertising efficiency, and inventory health. Upcoming initiatives include Amazon Creator Connections and Subscribe & Save as the account grows during the holiday season.

“Jetty came to us with a launch date and no Amazon account,” said Nick Menicucci, Managing Director, Marketplaces and Retail Media at Darkroom.“When a founder like Allison Ellsworth launches, demand is immediate, so listings, content, and ads must be ready. Jetty's top 500 ranking within 24 hours confirms our preparation was effective. Our focus now is to build a profitable Amazon business from this foundation.”

Amazon Services at Darkroom

Darkroom's Amazon and marketplaces team, led by Nick Menicucci, runs marketplace and retail media programs for consumer brands including Everlane, Bero and Cravings. Its specialists work in Shadow, Darkroom's AI workspace, which syncs each brand's Amazon, ad, and commerce data into one place for people and AI agents to use.

With Jetty, a founder-led brand launched on Amazon fully prepared to sell from day one. The focus now shifts from launch to growth. Brands planning an Amazon launch are invited to schedule an introduction with Darkroom.

About Jetty

Jetty is an everyday hydration brand founded by Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, the co-founders of Poppi. Launched in November 2026, Jetty makes ready-to-drink hydration beverages and ready-to-mix powders with 6 grams of sugar, 45 calories, and no artificial colors or sweeteners, available at Whole Foods Market, Amazon, Target, and drinkjetty.

About Darkroom

Darkroom is an AI-native growth marketing firm and go-to-market partner for consumer technology, CPG, and e-commerce brands. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, Darkroom's team of 150+ people pairs senior marketing and creative talent with Shadow across paid media, Amazon and marketplace management, TikTok Shop, retention marketing, performance creative, and SEO. The firm has generated more than $5 billion in attributable revenue for brands including Adobe, Amazon, Fanatics, and Olipop; is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree; and its founders were named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Marketing and Advertising. More at darkroomagency.