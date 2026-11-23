Gautier, Mississippi - Nov. 23, 2026 - Highly decorated U.S. Army veteran and two-time Film Producer of the Year (2025 and 2026), Elrico Tunstall, founder of From The Mind Of Elrico Tunstall Studios, announces the upcoming release of Protect and Switch, a full-length, family-friendly independent action comedy produced entirely on the Gulf Coast.

Following two tours of duty in Iraq, Tunstall transitioned his leadership, discipline, and determination into the entertainment industry, establishing a growing independent production company. His previous five productions are available to audiences worldwide through platforms including DIRECTV, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and UPLIFT TV, generating more than five million combined streams worldwide.

Starring alongside Tunstall is Jeff Sapp, who also serves as an Executive Producer alongside Lashanda Sapp, Pearl Star Ash, and Edward Hayes.

The film additionally features Charlean Quinney, an accomplished theatre actress who has transitioned into professional film and television, and Jarneen Brown, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur, fitness model, and actress.

A community-powered Gulf Coast production

Produced in Gautier, Mississippi, Protect and Switch highlights the power of community collaboration and local talent. The production received assistance and support from local city government, including Mayor Casey Vaughn and City Manager Carlos Moulds, as well as Parkview Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jackson.

Local businesses also contributed to bringing the production to life, including The Gator Chop Barbershop, Hickory Hill Country Club, and Aztecas.

By engaging local actors, crew members, businesses, and community resources, Tunstall demonstrates how independent filmmaking can create economic opportunities, showcase regional talent, and bring international attention to the Gulf Coast.

“This is bigger than making a movie. It's about creating opportunities, building a legacy, and showing the world what Gulf Coast talent can accomplish,” said Elrico Tunstall.

Premiere details

Protect and Switch will premiere on December 12, 2026, at Atmore Wind Creek Casino.



General Admission: $10 VIP Admission: $20



For additional information, tickets, and premiere details, visit .

Website:

Instagram: @Manageroftheyear

IMDb: Elrico Tunstall

About the company

From The Mind Of Elrico Tunstall Studios is an independent film production company founded by Elrico Tunstall, dedicated to creating engaging, entertaining, and family-friendly film productions. The company focuses on developing original stories, showcasing emerging and established talent, and producing quality entertainment for audiences worldwide. Through community partnerships and independent filmmaking, its mission is to create opportunities, empower local creatives, and bring diverse stories to global streaming platforms. The studio is committed to building a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry while showcasing the creative potential of the Gulf Coast.