MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday voiced Moscow's commitment to a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Lavrov said during a meeting with Nickolay Mladenov, the High Representative for Gaza and leading the Board of Peace, that a "lasting" settlement must be grounded in UN resolutions and ensure territorial contiguity between the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov stated Russia's rejection of any unilateral Israeli actions that "prejudge the final status of Palestinian territories." He stressed that disputes must be resolved through political negotiations that account for the positions of regional states and coordinate international mediation efforts.

//Petra// HA