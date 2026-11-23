MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Director General of the Jordan Maritime Commission (JMC) Ahmad Al-Asasleh participated in the steering committee meeting of the SAFEMED V project in Brussels, alongside the head of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and representatives of partner authorities.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of SAFEMED V funded by the European Union and executed by EMSA which aims to strengthen the capacities of maritime administrations across Mediterranean countries and modernize maritime operations in line with international standards and best practices.

Participants assessed progress on ongoing projects and activities while discussing future technical assistance and training programs. Key focus areas included maritime search and rescue, decarbonization and environmental sustainability in shipping, and developing digital systems and driving the electronic transformation of maritime services and operations.

//Petra// AF