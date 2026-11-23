MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Arab Bank has obtained an independent third-party assurance report verifying the accuracy of its direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions disclosures, becoming the first bank in Jordan to achieve the milestone.

In a statement issued Monday, the bank said the verification followed an independent assessment of its 2025 GHG emissions report, underscoring its commitment to transparency and credibility in sustainability practices and environmental reporting.

The bank stated that Deloitte & Touche conducted the verification process, covering emissions data across Arab Bank's operations in 12 markets to reinforce data reliability and align environmental and climate disclosures with international best practices.

The assurance covered three scopes of carbon emissions: direct emissions from operational activities (Scope 1), indirect emissions from purchased electricity (Scope 2), and six categories of other indirect emissions (Scope 3), comprising purchased goods and services, capital goods, fuel- and energy-related activities, waste, business travel, and employee commuting. Financed emissions linked to the bank's lending and investment activities are measured and disclosed separately in accordance with the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) methodology.

Arab Bank noted that the milestone aligns with its sustainability strategy and reflects ongoing efforts to advance carbon measurement and management tools while enhancing climate disclosure standards in line with international frameworks, including the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

In 2023, Arab Bank launched a comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy focused on addressing climate change challenges across three pillars: integrating sustainability standards into corporate governance, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, and promoting sustainable social development.

//Petra// AF